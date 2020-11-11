'Bachelorette' suitor Peter Giannikopoulos tests positive for COVID-19, crashes car after test results

Peter Giannikopoulos, one of the suitors vying for Tayshia Adams's hand on the current season of "The Bachelorette," announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19, then was involved in a serious car accident upon hearing the news.

The strapping real estate adviser from Everett, Mass., was one of four suitors who entered the Palm Springs "Bachelorette" bubble on the episode airing Tuesday. Giannikopoulos, 32, wrote in an Instagram post the same night that he had begun a two-week quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus Monday.

"The past 24 hours have truly been some of the hardest in my life. Yesterday I tested positive for Covid," he wrote alongside a shirtless selfie photo taken from a propped position in his bed. "Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win."

Filming for the current season wrapped in September. Giannikopoulos, a fitness buff who has posted frequent Instagram photographs wearing a face mask, said he was emotionally running his mind over how he could have contracted the virus.

"I felt lousy for a few days, but didn’t believe I would contract the virus when I have been wearing a mask in public, washing and sanitizing hands regularly, and following social distancing protocol during work," he stated.

As if that was not enough, Giannikopoulos wrote that he was involved in the serious car crash driving home after hearing the test results.

"My anxiety started to get the best of me. As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off road through a guard rail and hit a pole," he wrote. "The air bag deployed, driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere."

"All I remember was waking up to people shouting for help, as I was in a deep daze and confusion. I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened," Giannikopoulos wrote, adding that he only suffered a slight nose injury. "Truly a blessing, as I am a firm believer I had angels watching over me."

USA TODAY has reached out to ABC media relations for further comment.

Giannikopoulos encouraged people to take the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.

"Covid is something we all need to face head on and stay positive during these times. We can’t run away from it nor pretend it does not exist," he continued. "It creates immense anxiety ... In moments like this, lean against each other for support and positivity."

