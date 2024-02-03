“Bachelorette” Star Clare Crawley Praises Husband Ryan Dawkins on First Wedding Anniversary

In a sweet Instagram tribute, Crawley thanked the "man who has moved heaven and earth for me" just one month after they welcomed their first child together

Clare Crawley/Instagram Clare Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins

Clare Crawley and her husband Ryan Dawkins are celebrating one year of holy matrimony!

“To the man who has moved heaven and earth for me❤️,” The Bachelorette alum, 42, captioned an Instagram post dedicated to her spouse on Thursday. The two-slide upload’s first picture was a throwback photo of the couple holding hands on their big day, dressed in their wedding attire.

Crawley grinned from ear to ear as Dawkins gave her a sweet kiss on the head.

The second slide was a selfie video of the two singing along to Bruno Mars’ 2010 hit, “Marry You,” while riding in a car together.

“Happy Anniversary!! Let’s celebrate + pop some bottles! 🍼🍼🍼XO,” the new mom continued in her caption.

“Happy Anni to the love of my life, best mom + bonus mom anyone could ever dream of! Love you!” the Mascot Sports CEO wrote in his wife's comment section. Dawkins has two daughters, ages 8 and 11, from a previous relationship.

Over on her Instagram Stories, she kept the momentum going as she celebrated their love, adding that their first date “was at the State Capitol.”

Clare Crawley/Instagram Clare Crawley and husband Ryan Dawkins

Crawley and Dawkins got engaged in October 2022 and tied the knot in February 2023. And just last month, the former reality television star announced on social media that the two welcomed their first child together.

They’d previously shared photos from an adorable laundry-styled, clothes-pin maternity shoot to reveal that they were expecting.

“Feels like a good day to have a baby!" Crawley wrote on her Instagram Story over an image of a vehicle driving down a snowy road a little under a day before the little one was born.

Approximately 14 hours later, she updated her online following, letting them know her family had grown.

Clare Crawley/Instagram Ryan Dawkins and Clare Crawley

"She's here! Healthy + beyond loved. Dream come true,” Crawley wrote over a photo of her and Dawkins embracing one another while wearing hospital scrubs. They welcomed the newborn via surrogate.

One week after the infant’s birth, Crawley shared a sweet tribute dedicated to the milestone on her Instagram account.

“My little Rowen is everything I’ve dreamed of, and truly it’s hard to imagine life before her. She is the most mellow sweet baby, and my little ray of sunshine!” she captioned a photo of her daughter fast asleep on Jan. 22.

Clare Crawley/Instagram Clare Crawley's daughter Rowen

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE published on Friday, the new mom got candid about her surrogacy journey to welcome her daughter Rowen into the world.

"I wanted every step of this process to bring little Rowen into this world very thought out and very planned," says Crawley. "We wanted our surrogate to be a part of her life forever, to know her story. This is a part of her story and a part of how she got brought into this world. She's like family to us."

She also thanked her Idaho-based surrogate for being a "pivotal point and such a huge part of how [Rowen] came into this world.”

"If it wasn't for surrogacy, I wouldn't be sitting here holding my baby," she added.



