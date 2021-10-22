The Bachelorette 's Ryan Fox Calls Playbook a 'Misunderstanding,' Says It Was His 'Personal Journal'

Note so fast…

Michelle Young immediately eliminated Ryan Fox on the first night of her Bachelorette season after learning from co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that he brought with him a playbook consisting of information on how to supposedly score more screen time, how to receive a positive edit, who to emulate from the Bachelor franchise and his overall strategy for the show. At the time, the environmental consultant, 30, told Young, 28, that he received intel about the show from a Bachelor fan friend because he didn't know much about the franchise.

While speaking to Joe Amabile, Natasha Parker and guest host Tia Booth on the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast this week, Fox reiterated that he found himself with "no time" to do his own research before coming on The Bachelorette.

RELATED: Michelle Young Says She 'Stayed True' to Herself on The Bachelorette Ahead of Season Premiere

The Bachelorette

ABC/Craig Sjodin

"It's the biggest building season of the year ever, and so I had zero time in the world to do anything, working like, 60 hours a week," Fox said. "They gave me that short amount of time to get ready. By the time I'm getting my clothes and things [packed to go on the show], the only things that I asked my friend's wife, my close friend — 'Hey, can you give me like, a summary of the show? Can you give me a summary of Michelle? Show me everything. Can you just put it in a little thing and give it to me? Because I've got too much going on.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Fox also said that some of the pages Young ended up reading on the show came from his personal diary that he brought with him and consisted of descriptions of previous relationships.

"I'm a big journaler," Fox said. "I think it's a big thing about being introspective, so one of the things they read is my self-devotionals, I guess, like my pros and cons list of myself. And that same list has a summary of every relationship. After every relationship, I'll write a narrative of what good happened in that relationship, what bad happened in the relationship."

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Michelle Young Confronts 1 Man During Bachelorette Premiere After Learning He Brought a Playbook

Amabile joked that it sounded like Fox did indeed have "a lot of time on your hands."

Fox said he didn't have time to read his friend's notes before coming on the show and brought them, as well as his journal, along in a binder. He felt the notes contained "nothing bad" and didn't feel concerned when Young asked to read them.

"I think that's where the misunderstanding is, is that it's literally my journal. What she's reading is my personal journal," Fox said. "There [are] notes my friend gave me, and then she's reading my personal journal."

RYAN

ABC/Craig Sjodin

RELATED: Tia Booth Is Dating Taylor Mock After Leaving Bachelor in Paradise — It's 'Time Y'all Know'

Booth wondered how Fox seemed to know so much about Michelle then. "I watched her on Instagram," he said, adding that he then "researched more" about the elementary school teacher.

Despite how innocent Fox felt the note came across, Young saw them as a red flag and sent him packing on night one, even before the rose ceremony.

"There was a lot of red flags that were brought to my attention, and I sent him home," she told her remaining suitors during Tuesday's season premiere. "I am not for a play-by-play book of how to get screen time and how not to be a villain."

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.