'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia picks her final four hometown dates, rejected men clash at 'tell all'

Hometown dates are next week (well, tomorrow night) on "The Bachelorette," meaning only four men will move on after tonight's episode. But who are the lucky four in question?

Chris Harrison returns at the start of the episode from dropping his son off at college – we missed you, Chris! – and Tayshia catches him up on the latest drama, i.e. Bennett's shocking return.

Then it's time for her to go on a date with Blake. We haven't seen too much of their relationship this season, and remember, he had an early connection with Clare. Now the stakes couldn't be higher.

The pair visit a reiki and crystal master to help them suss out their relationship. It starts off seeming like a ploy to get Blake to take his shirt off. But once the couple engage in a breathing exercise and make a lot of eye contact, something clicks for Tayshia and she realizes he's not the guy for her. She wishes they had more time.

"I think it’s time to go our separate ways," she says. Bye, Blake, good luck with those orgasm noises.

Saying goodbye to Blake sparked something else for Tayshia, too. She goes to speak with the remaining contestants (except Bennett, who no one knows is still in the competition) and tells them she sent Blake home. Then she asks to talk to Riley. This can't be good.

She says that his being vulnerable with her has meant a lot but she doesn't want to put him through hometowns and lead him on. He's hurt and asks what he's missing. She says she can't help where her heart is right now. He pushes back more and asks why she kept him around so long. Fair point, Riley.

He leaves, though we learn later that he didn't get a chance to tell her that he thought she was the one. Ugh.

Tayshia feels she let him down and hurt him, even though that's what she was trying to avoid. Whoops. Cue the waterworks.

Bennett returns for the rose ceremony

It's time for the cocktail party and rose ceremony. The guys settle in, only to get unsettled once Bennett shows up. He explains he told Tayshia he loved her and that he received a note saying she wanted to see him at the rose ceremony. Uh, sure.

Chris clues the guys in there won't be a cocktail party and they'll head straight to the rose ceremony. Six guys are left with three more roses to give out (remember that Ben already has one). That means two people will go home.

Zac, Ivan and Brendan all (predictably) make it to hometowns, meaning Bennett and Noah must say goodbye. Shouldn't Tayshia have just sent them both home after the two-on-one and made sure they, uh, stayed away and saved herself some time? We digress.

'Bachelorette' Men Tell All special time

If you look up the definition of a "filler episode," you'll find the "Bachelor" "Men" and "Women Tell All" specials. Or at least you should.

Noah, Bennett, Blake, Riley, Jason, Demar, Kenny, Ed and (later) Yosef join Chris for the special, which takes up the remainder of the episode. The biggest differences, due to the coronavirus pandemic, are a lack of studio audience and smaller group of men. We miss the reaction shots.

The men debate and argue about the season's biggest feuds, Ed vs. Chasen and Bennett vs. Noah.

Bennett apologizes that his words came across condescending, though Noah isn't sure how genuine his apology is. "I personally think you're an ostentatious Harvard (expletive)," Noah says. He also doesn't see them being friends after this, which, sure.

The special also made time for lighthearted moments too. Remember when Ed and Chris spent some quality time together after he got "lost" looking for Tayshia's room one night?

Next, Yosef shows up. In case you forgot: He left after the whole strip dodgeball ordeal perturbed him and told Clare he expected a lot more from the oldest "Bachelorette."

Even after the men confront him about it, and Chris tries to coax out an apology, he won't say he's sorry. It's gross!

Thank goodness Tayshia appears to save us from that mess. She rehashes her goodbyes with Noah, Bennett, Blake and Riley.

She admits time wasn't the only factor with Blake and that many things played into her decision-making. She wonders if she subconsciously put up walls to protect herself after knowing he was working through his feelings for Clare.

Riley feels like he did himself a disservice by waiting so long to tell her exactly who he was. Tayshia gives him a hug and they reconnect.

"I appreciate everything that you did for me and I would not change this experience for anything in the world," Riley says. "You are amazing."

It's easily our favorite "Tell All" moment ever, as she explains that him opening up to her wasn't the reason she sent him away. She tells him he'll be an amazing husband and father and he tells her she's outstanding. Why can't every episode be this healing?

Oh right: We need some drama mixed in, too. Stay tuned for hometowns tomorrow night.

