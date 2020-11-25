'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia bonds with Ivan, Ben; sends 4 men packing after cocktail party drama

David Oliver, USA TODAY
·7 min read

This week's "The Bachelorette" is the best episode of "The Bachelor" franchise in recent memory. It thoughtfully tackles current events – the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic – yet also manages to tell blossoming love stories with the usual humor and petty drama mixed in. Leave it to "The Bachelorette" to pull out all the stops when our normal world has been on pause.

The episode begins with a group date for Bennett, Ivan, Blake, Riley, Demar, Kenny and Zac, who must compete for a one-on-one date with Tayshia. Their challenge: Write an original love song and perform it for her.

The men receive journals and can choose musical instruments for accompaniment – not that many of them are particularly talented. Blake tries to play the accordion, for example, and what looks like a mandolin.

They otherwise mostly stick to off-key singing, spoken-word poetry and rapping. Bennett, who did not take any music classes at Harvard, admits he "spit some flow" in high school. Uh, sure.

Ivan invites Tayshia up while he raps for her in a sweet and intimate moment. Demar impresses on the guitar and sneaks in some shade to Tayshia's former "Bachelor in Paradise" flame John Paul Jones.

Tayshia picks Ivan as the winner – and we can't blame her. "I would love for you to meet me at my suite tonight," she says.

The date starts off innocent enough. The pair decide to order room service and play The Floor Is Lava by hopping on furniture and cushions to get to the phone. Tayshia starts a pillow fight, covering the couple (and the room) in feathers. They also play Twister; it feels like what a couple would do to pass the time during quarantine.

He says she's "bringing out the best" in him and the pair kiss. Tayshia says in an aside she feels like that's what relationships are all about.

We learn a lot about Ivan tonight: He is Filipino and Black, another thing for them to connect on as Tayshia is also biracial.

He opens up about his younger brother experimenting with drinking and drugs after Ivan left for college, though Ivan had been trying to set a good example. His brother wound up in prison for years; Ivan tears up talking about that and his love for his niece.

"I don’t pass judgment on anybody," Ivan says, reflecting on what his brother's experience taught him.

His brother was released last year, but Ivan learned about corrections officers beating him up. The conversation dovetails into one about the pandemic and George Floyd, the Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck. His death prompted the national reckoning on racism and police brutality this summer.

Tayshia talks about how hard she had it growing up trying to blend in among peers who didn't look like her. Hearing people yell "Black lives matter" really hit Tayshia. Ivan recalls getting called the "N" word all the time in college.

We bet you saw this coming: Tayshia gives him the rose; she feels like she can open to him about anything, and appreciates his vulnerability.

Elsewhere: The men who failed to get the one-on-one receive another date card. "How far are you willing to go for love?" it asks. Bennett and Noah clash after Noah expresses wanting more time with Tayshia even after he got a group date rose. Boo, Noah, boo.

Last week: 'The Bachelorette' recap: Ed, Chasen clash – but Noah (and his mustache) may be the season's true villain

Truth or dare: Bachelorette edition

Becca Kufrin, a previous "Bachelorette," and former "Bachelor" contestant Sydney Lotuaco help Tayshia send the men on the group date off on a game of Truth or Dare? – with a twist. Basically, all the dares come first, and you can't choose truth.

The men pair up and have to do dares all over the property. This includes drinking smoothies with gross ingredients like cow intestines; getting Chris Harrison to sign a part of their body "where the sun doesn't shine"; and giving their best orgasm noise over a hotel phone (which can be heard across the resort). That last one had us howling with laughter – and turning down the volume, because we have roommates and are respectful.

Another dare: They must eat a habanero pepper then propose to Tayshia. "The Bachelorette" team was not playing around this week, folks.

Later, Tayshia starts asking the men some truths. For Blake: What would an ex warn her about him? Blake says he has good relationships with all his exes. Nobody does, Blake, we're on to you.

Tayshia asks Zac what scares him about marriage, and he says that life shows up and there are struggles but it's how you work as a team to get through those things. He needs someone to be his rock. The conversation feels a little forced (and heavily edited), but whatever. They make out and seem happy.

Bennett, meanwhile, is starting to see real possibility in this "Bachelorette" experience; it got real for him when he fake-proposed after eating the pepper.

The rose goes to … Zac! Chemistry for the win.

Oh no! 'Bachelorette' suitor Peter Giannikopoulos tests positive for COVID-19, crashes car after test results

Surprise visitor(s)

Ben needs to make it up to Tayshia after failing to secure time with her last week. He decides to pay her a late-night visit … but so does Ed! We see both men individually en route to Tayshia's suite. Will they show up at the same time?!

Not exactly. Ed winds up at Harrison's door by "mistake." (We put this in quotation marks because this feels … a little too producer-driven.) The pair have drinks and hang out.

Ben makes it to Tayshia and apologizes. She says she'll forgive him, because she can tell he means it. They kiss.

Room service shows up, and the two share champagne; Ben's nightcap plan pans out after all. We were more for Ben last week; this week, Ivan drew us in more.

In case you missed: 'The Bachelorette' recap: Tayshia's takeover comes with a few twists – including more men

Who gets a rose? But first, some more drama

The cocktail party begins – and Ben grabs Tayshia first. The rest of the guys don't know about the late-night visit. "He looks at me like I’m the only person in the world," she says. OK, and now we're smitten again.

Noah cements his status as the season's villain. He tells Tayshia that the men have been rolling their eyes about Tayshia giving him a rose after he crashed the wrestling group date, and that people think she gave it for show. Tayshia does not react well to people questioning her integrity.

She calls all the men together and and says her integrity has been called into question and that she’s been accused of giving roses to start drama in the house. She defends herself. "I’m a grown woman, and I can make decisions based off of what I want to do, and if you're going to be questioning me, I'll gladly walk you outside," she says.

With that, the cocktail party abruptly ends. Stunned, the men want to know what's up. Noah explains he told Tayshia that some men think she gave him the rose just for show. Arguing ensues – not a shock. "You owe all of these gentlemen and her an apology," Bennett says.

The rose ceremony finally arrives. Remember: Noah, Ivan and Zac already have them.

Ben, Eazy, Riley, Brendan, Bennett, Blake, Demar, Spencer and Ed (!) get to stay. That means Jordan, Kenny, Chasen and Joe must say their goodbyes.

"I don’t want to be the villain of this, but I'm not changing. If anything, I'm going to take it up a notch" Noah says. Well then.

Remember the proposal? 'The Bachelorette' recap: Mind-blowing proposal and a long-anticipated debut shock Bachelor Nation

Please and thank you: Need some romance? 'The Bachelor' mansion is now available on Airbnb for $6,000 a night

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Bachelorette recap: Tayshia sends 4 home amid cocktail party drama

Latest Stories

  • Canada's world junior camp suspended due to positive COVID-19 tests

    Two Canadian national team hopefuls have been placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena detained in Mexico after allegedly trying to abduct daughter

    The Rays' postseason star has been detained in Mexico over an alleged family dispute.

  • Fred Sasakamoose, Indigenous NHL pioneer, dies at age 86 after presumed COVID-19 case

    Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous players in the NHL, has died after battling a presumed case of COVID-19. Sasakamoose died Tuesday in Prince Albert, Sask. He was 86. Fred's son, Neil, announced his death in a video posted on Facebook.Neil Sasakamoose said last week that his father had been hospitalized in Saskatchewan for a presumed case of COVID-19 after experiencing wheezing and chest pains."We weren’t allowed to go sit with one of the most famous Indigenous people in our time," he told The Canadian Press in a phone interview Tuesday. “We weren’t able to comfort him. My mother was not able to see her husband. They’ve been married 65 years.”Sasakamoose said he learned early on Tuesday his dad's oxygen levels were depleting, but didn't want to go into intensive care. He told me, ‘I walked in here. If I can’t walk out of here then I’m going to go."He said the last conversation he had with his father was at around 1 p.m. “He was talking, ‘I’m going to fight this Neil, my son, I’m going to fight,'" Sasakamoose said. "I said, ‘Are you tired? Your body’s getting tired.' He said, 'I’m getting tired.'"Sasakamoose said in their Plains Cree culture they believe people come to get a person when it's their time to die. “I told him, ‘Look it, Dad, if someone’s there and if you’re tired, you just take their hand and you go.’"He was at peace.”He wants people to remember his father as a man who was "rooted right into the people."“We were happy to have him as a father, but he’s always belonged to everyone else.”“First Nations people, Metis people, non-Indigenous people."Sasakamoose says his family has164 people, including his nine siblings and parents' grand-children and great-grandchildren. He implored people to follow public-health advice around COVID-19 to prevent more deaths from happening. “Look at my situation. I can’t plan a funeral for one of the greatest Indigenous athletes in Canada."Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league. During his time in Chicago, he faced off against greats like Maurice Richard and Gordie Howe. He also had a storied junior career, playing several seasons with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fred Sasakamoose," Hockey Canada said in a tweet. "Fred holds a special place in the history of our great game and it is important to honour his perseverance and character in becoming the first Indigenous Canadian to play in the NHL." Sasakamoose was one of 11 children, though only five survived childhood. He was forcibly taken from his community in central Saskatchewan to a residential school as a child and told a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in 2012 that he had been sexually abused by other students there. He also recalled being whipped and having coal oil poured over his head. While at the school he encountered a reverend, who was convinced he could make Sasakamoose into a big-time hockey player. "He said to me, 'Freddie, I'm going to make you a champion,'" Sasakamoose recalled in a video released by Hockey Canada in 2017. Being someone young Indigenous people could look up to was important to Sasakamoose. "To pave the way for Indian kids and the Metis, they look at you as a role model and they say 'Wow.' They look at my rings and my pictures. This is what I gain in life. This is what brought me to where I am," he said in the video. "It's for you now to follow in the footsteps — maybe be better.""RIP to my buddy, Freddy Sasakamoose," Canadian women's hockey player Brigette Lacquette, who is Indigenous, posted on Twitter. "He was a trailblazer, a leader and a survivor. "He paved the way for so many Indigenous hockey players. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest easy, legend."When his playing career came to an end, Sasakamoose returned to the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation north of Saskatoon. He became a band councillor and chief, and worked to develop minor hockey and other sports programs across Saskatchewan. "On a personal note, I will always treasure meeting Fred at the 2019 Heritage Classic in his native Saskatchewan, getting to spend some precious time getting to know him and the gift he gave me that day -- a statue depicting his NHL rookie card," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of this special man and sends its condolences to his family and the countless young men and women of the First Nations community whose lives he touched." Sasakamoose was named to the Order of Canada in 2017, and given an honorary doctorate of law by the University of Saskatchewan earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation ceremony was virtual so Sasakamoose recorded a video message. "I had a hard time of life," he said. "You want to be somebody, then it takes, you know, a little more effort."Still, the Indigenous hockey pioneer wanted his story to be heard. His book, "Call Me Indian," is set to come out in April. "Time will come when I am no longer here," Sasakamoose said in his convocation message. "But my voice you will always use."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Raptors unveil new City Edition jersey for 2021 season

    The Raptors unveiled their fourth new jersey for the 2021 season in conjunction with the official announcement of Fred VanVleet's extension.

  • Alabama leads Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State in first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

    The top team in the first set of playoff rankings has finished the regular season at No. 1 in three of the playoff's first six years.

  • Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers fans sending death threats to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    The Packers wide receiver revealed he was receiving death threats after a costly fumble in overtime.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Reports: Heat to sign All-Star Bam Adebayo to maximum contract extension

    The timing of Adebayo’s extension comes as a surprise.

  • Lavar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate

    Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.

  • Canucks' Gaudette mistakenly lands roundhouse kick on bride in wedding blunder

    Adam Gaudette's demonstration of love and affection played out like a kick to the face.

  • Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson among Hall of Fame semifinalists

    Manning and Woodson are among four players who made the semifinals in their first year of eligibility. The others are Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen.

  • Braves sign Morton | FastCast

    Charlie Morton signs a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on this edition of FastCast

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Washington has new opponent, and it's not BYU

    The list of Week 13 college football games to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 continues to grow.

  • NBA free agency: Bogdan Bogdanovic joins Hawks after Kings decline to match $72 million offer sheet

    The Kings sharpshooter is set to join the Hawks after an eventful offseason.

  • College football Week 13 betting primer: What’s the best play in Notre Dame vs. North Carolina?

    There are huge games in the Big 12 and ACC on Friday before a loaded slate on Saturday.

  • 5 takeaways from the first CFP rankings: Cincinnati makes history, Pac-12 flops

    At the top of the rankings, No. 3 Clemson (7-1) being ahead of Ohio State (4-0) is a sign that who teams have faced and how many games they’ve played will matter for the CFP selection committee.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 12 Best Bets

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 12 of the NFL season.

  • Pianow Unplugged: What I'm thankful for

    As we meander through Thanksgiving Week 2020, Scott Pianowski has a few things he's thankful for.

  • Not even Thanksgiving turkey is safe from Patrick Mahomes' love of ketchup

    The Chiefs quarterback's ketchup habit has reached a new frontier.