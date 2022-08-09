The Bachelorette : Rachel and Gabby Face Their 'Biggest Fear' When 1 Man Expresses a Change of Heart

Dana Rose Falcone
·7 min read
The Bachelorette : Rachel and Gabby Face Their 'Biggest Fear' When 1 Man Expresses a Change of Heart

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's love boat docked in Belgium.

The Bachelorettes and their remaining suitors traveled aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady cruise ship to Bruges, but the waters quickly got rocky. Rachel invited Logan on this week's group date, but before it took place, Logan decided to break it to Rachel that he preferred to pursue a relationship with Gabby.

"I originally thought that I was going to receive the rose from Gabby," the videographer, 26, explained to Rachel. "And it's been hard for me, moving forward, to kind of forget about that connection. When I read that date card today, I felt that everyone else on that card was sure that you were going to be someone who they did end up with at the end of this, while I still had reservations and feelings for Gabby. And that being said, I can't go today."

Rachel, 26, played it cool after hearing the news. "If that's where your heart is, I appreciate you telling me," she told Logan. "I just wish it would've been earlier."

However, to the cameras, Rachel admitted, "I was really hopeful that things could pick up with Logan and I."

She also no longer wanted to go on the group date. "I feel bad that they have to keep dealing with this week after week," Rachel said of her group of men. "But I'm not ready right now to go on a group date and act like I don't feel like a huge loser."

Gabby Logan Rachel Bachelorette
Gabby Logan Rachel Bachelorette

Rachel told host Jesse Palmer how she felt, and he relayed to the men that their date wouldn't be happening, but that they'd reconvene later for the afterparty.

Then, Logan informed Gabby about his decision and realized that Gabby keeping him around "seems unlikely."

"This morning, I had a conversation with Rachel and I told her that I needed to step away from dating her," Logan told Gabby. In response, Gabby told Logan that he was "the only one that both of us felt like we could comfortably say, 'I'm into him.'"

Before officially admitting Logan into her dating pool, Gabby said she wanted to check with Rachel. "This is my worst nightmare on the outside of things," she said. "But it's not you. I just want to always, always, always put my friends first. And I am and I have been interested in you."

Gabby went on to check in with Rachel, who appreciated that she came to her first. But in an on-camera interview, the flight instructor owned up to being a little upset over the change-up.

"At the end of the day, I'm going to support her, no matter what," Rachel said. "But I really hope Gabby sends him home."

RELATED: The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Are 'Excited' for Fans to See Their 'Separate Journeys'

RACHEL'S GROUP DATE

Tino, Zach, Meatball, Ethan and Tyler eventually met up with Rachel for the afterparty portion of the group date. First, Rachel explained why she canceled their date earlier.

"I want to really apologize to you all," Rachel said to the group. "This morning, Logan did come to my room. He told me that he is interested in pursuing a relationship with Gabby and this is something that Gabby and I … it was kind of our biggest fear. I thought we were farther enough in this process where this wasn't going to happen. It's just tough, the constant rejection. And I do want to like, open the floor, if you guys don't want to be here, you do not have to be."

No one walked out, though. Instead, the men offered reassurance. "I'm sorry you had to deal with that," advertising executive Ethan, 27, said to Rachel.

Tino confessed that he felt "a little unseen" by Rachel canceling the group date. "I want to be your best friend and I want you to be able to tell me everything," the general contractor, 27, added.

Rachel told Tino: "I do see you. I literally look forward to every single time we get to spend together."

Zach encouraged Rachel to scream out her frustrations. "It's not easy and you're handling it absolutely like a champion," said the tech executive, 25.

Rachel ultimately gave a rose to Tino, because he "continues to be extremely vulnerable with me and is able to open up with me even when it's really hard."

Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,
Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,

GABBY'S GROUP DATE

Gabby took Nate, Erich, Michael and Mario to explore Bruges, where they tried Belgian waffles, competed in a soccer match and played a version of rock, paper, scissors, in which the winner slapped the loser with a fish.

Then, Logan showed up at the afterparty, confusing the group of men. Logan explained how he wanted to switch groups and that "I got word today that she wants me to have an opportunity to pursue [her]."

Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,
Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,

Nate didn't understand Logan joining Team Gabby, and Mario wanted to let the nurse, 31, know that he didn't waffle on his feelings.

"I'm all in," the personal trainer, 31, told Gabby. "I think that you're awesome. And I'm very much about you."

Real estate analyst Erich, 29, told Gabby he thought their relationship "could probably go somewhere."

Logan also offered reassurance: "This is where I want to be," he told Gabby. "I'm very into you."

However, Gabby ended up giving the date rose to Nate.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to The Bachelorette Having Two Leads: 'Why Are We Doing This Again?'

RACHEL'S ONE-ON-ONE

Rachel ended up taking Aven on her one-on-one, telling the cameras, "Right off the bat, Aven is one of the most handsome men I have ever seen and we are exploring Bruges, which is one of the most romantic places I have ever been to."

They walked around the city and came across three women who make lace. One of the women gave Rachel a wedding veil to wear.

At the dinner portion of the date, Aven, 28, talked about the importance of stability in relationships.

"Growing up, my parents were never together," the sales executive said. "I lived with my mom for a few years and then I moved with my dad for the rest of my life, basically."

The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET

ABC

Aven said he and his mom bonded later in life and she gave him a bracelet she made, which he then offered to Rachel. "Maybe it'll turn your experience in all this around for a little bit," Aven suggested.

Rachel told Aven she had "the most incredible day" with him and offered him a rose.

"I really do see Rachel as someone who can be my future and somebody that I want to spend the rest of my life with," Aven told the cameras.

GABBY'S ONE-ON-ONE

Johnny and Gabby went on a date to a beer farm to taste some brews and do a beer-inspired spa day.

Gabby felt like she and the realtor, 25, had only been "surface level" and looked forward to tackling deeper subjects with him.

Over dinner, Johnny disclosed that his last relationship ended when he started to truly be himself.

The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET

ABC

RELATED: Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Tease This Season's Fantasy Suite Dates

"I'm so hard on myself, I feel like," Johnny said to Gabby. "I think I seriously lack some serious confidence to where I should talk to people about it, or whatever. I definitely struggle with it. Like, just depression and just really feeling bad about yourself."

Gabby said she related as someone who also struggled with anxiety and depression. "I never have to be reserved around you," Gabby told Johnny before giving him a rose.

ROSE CEREMONY

Before the cocktail party, Rachel issued an apology to her group of men. "I want to apologize to everyone who lost time this week, but I'm so excited to have another night with all of you," she said. "And I am so hopeful for what's to come."

Gabby told her guys that when it comes to love, "with great risk comes great reward."

Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,
Gabby, Rachel and their 14 remaining men continue their seaside journey across Europe,

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

But the question on all of the men's minds remained whether Logan's risk of trying to jump from Team Rachel to Gabby would pay off in the end.

At the rose ceremony, Rachel extended roses to Zach, Tyler and Ethan. Gabby gave hers to Jason, Spencer, Erich — and finally, Logan. With the decision, her first impression rose recipient Mario was sent home.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • Bruins bring back captain Bergeron -- and David Krejci, too

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins are getting the gang back together, signing captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci — two members of their 2011 Stanley Cup championship team — to one-year deals on Monday. Almost three months after he left the ice without any certainty that he would return, Bergeron signed a one-year deal with the Bruins. A few hours later, the team announced that Krejci, who played last season in his native Czechia, will also be back in 2022-23. Bergeron got a $2.5 million dea

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Chun takes halfway lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — In Gee Chun is making another strong run at a major. The South Korean golfer took the halfway lead at the Women's British Open after a 5-under 66 in the second round on Friday, putting her in position to challenge for a second major title of the year, and fourth overall. Chun had an 8-under total of 134, putting her one shot ahead of South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, who both shot 65. Seven-time major winner Inbee Park, also of South Korea,

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Canada's Olivier Aubin-Mercier moves within one win of US$1-million MMA payday

    NEW YORK — (The Canadian Gangster) Olivier Aubin-Mercier won a unanimous decision over Paraguay's Alex Martinez on Friday to move into the lightweight final of the Professional Fighters League. The 33-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que., will face Scotland's Stevie (Braveheart) Ray for the 155-pound title and a US$1-million payday. Aubin-Mercier (16-5-0) knocked Martinez down seconds into both the second and third rounds, controlling him on the ground once they got there. The judges s

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Redblacks look to build on first win as Stampeders come to nation's capital

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks could be catching the Calgary Stampeders at an opportune time. Ottawa (1-6-0) is coming off its first win of the season heading into Friday's game against the Stampeders at TD Place Stadium. Calgary, meanwhile, is dealing with its first losing streak of the season after dropping its last two games. The Stampeders (4-2-0) could also be without head coach Dave Dickenson as he did not travel with the team to Ottawa as he is in COVID protocol. There is a flight booked f

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Vote: With Huberdeau signed long-term, who won the Flames-Panthers trade?

    The Flames salvaged a potentially disastrous summer by inking Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year deal. How are you feeling about the Tkachuk trade now?