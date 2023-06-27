Bachelorette Premiere Recap: Charity’s Journey Begins With a Genius Twist

Charity has a lot of roses to hand out on The Bachelorette — and she also has a secret weapon for knowing the right guys to hand them to.

Monday’s season premiere first touts that this is the 20th season of The Bachelorette — with four intact marriages out of those 20! Which is a lot more than The Bachelor! — and reintroduces us to Charity, who made it all the way to hometown dates with Zach on The Bachelor before getting sent home. A 27-year-old mental health counselor from Columbus, Georgia, Charity tells us she was in a six-year relationship where “there was a lot of cheating,” but her parents have been married for 48 years, so she still believes in love. Plus, we learn her brother Nehemiah is her best friend… which may come up again later.

She heads to the mansion, where she’s greeted by limos full of guys like software salesman Aaron B., Hawaiian tennis pro Joey and biochemist/ukulele player Xavier. The wacky intros are kept to a minimum this season, but we still get underwater welder John Henry, who arrives in an old-timey diving helmet, and world-record jumper Chris, who impresses Charity with an effortless backflip. Travel nurse Brayden gives her a “shot” (of tequila), and Spencer creeps us out immediately with his serial-killer eyes and unsettling laugh. He does martial arts and invites Charity to kick him in the privates before thinking better of it — and he thinks they have a spark! (Fact check: They do not.) Charity does seem to like John, who underlines his Chinese heritage by presenting her with a custom-made fortune cookie, which: oof. She also says “Love that” a lot, which makes us wonder: Does she really love all of these things?

