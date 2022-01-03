Bachelorette Michelle Young and Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Reunite with Former Suitor Joe Coleman in Smiling Photo

It's a Bachelorette season 18 reunion!

On Saturday, Michelle Young shared a photo on her Instagram Story of herself, fiancé Nayte Olukoya as well as ex Joe Coleman. In the since-expired shot, captured by E! News, the trio is seen flashing wide smiles.

Coleman, who lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota, made it into the top three on Young's season of the ABC dating series, which aired in the fall. The school teacher, 28, previously opened up to PEOPLE about her strong connection with Coleman, especially given their shared hometown.

"We both understood so many things about each other without having to necessarily talk about those things because of how we were raised, because of the basketball community, because we had similar passions," Young said in November. "And so that's somebody who I felt just understood a piece of me that none of the other guys did."

However, she ultimately sent Coleman home and ended up getting engaged to Olukoya, 27, on the Dec. 21 season finale.

"I fall more in love every day," Young told PEOPLE after the episode aired. "I was fortunate enough to grow up in a family with a healthy marriage and I thought, I'm not going to give up until I have that. He's my person. And I didn't know I could love at this level."

"It's so natural for us to be together. I've never felt the way I feel before," Olukoya added. "I'm all in!"

More than two months after getting engaged, the duo said they are ready to take the next step and actually tie the knot.

"The planning is picking up speed," said Young. "No shade to anybody who wants a long engagement, but that's not us. We're like, cool, you're my person, I'm your person. We're ready!"

Olukoya, who is moving to Minnesota for his fiancée, noted that his mom is hoping for a wedding in Scotland, and it could be as soon as this summer.

"I'm looking forward to packing up and seeing what Minnesota is like," he said. "I'm all in. And I'm excited! We are both leaning towards a summertime wedding."