‘The Bachelorette’: Jenn Tran Becomes First Asian American Woman To Lead ABC Series For Season 21

The Bachelorette has found its next leading lady.

Jenn Tran will be embarking on her own journey for love on Season 21 of the ABC dating series, the network announced during Monday night’s finale of The Bachelor.

She is the first Asian American woman to lead the franchise.

Tran dated Joey Graziadei during Season 28 of The Bachelor and made it to the final five before she was sent home.

Tran is a 25-year-old from Florida who “is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant,” her ABC bio reads.

“The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who’s as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she’s not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.”

