Bachelorette 's J.P. Rosenbaum Made a 'Full Recovery' from Guillain-Barré Syndrome: 'Very Lucky'

More than two years after he was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder Guillain-Barré Syndrome, J.P. Rosenbaum is happy to share that he's healthy and made a "full recovery."

The former Bachelorette winner, 45, was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome — a condition where the body's immune system mistakenly attacks the nervous system, causing paralysis and body weakness — in Dec. 2019. Rosenbaum had to be hospitalized for several days and lost his ability to do previously simple tasks like tying his shoes and picking up his kids, and spent weeks doing occupational therapy to relearn the movements.

In Feb. 2021 the reality star said that he feels "about 100%," and on Sunday he shared that he's still doing well.

Rosenbaum was answering questions from his Instagram followers when one person asked if he has any lingering issues from his Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

"Thankfully no!" he replied. "I was very lucky to be diagnosed quickly and treated quickly! It limited the damage to my nerves so they were able to heal and make a full recovery."

The dad to son, Fordham, 6, and daughter, Essex, 4, with ex Ashley Hebert added that it's "humbling" that he was able to heal completely.

"Many other people are not as fortunate," he said.

Rosenbaum said in 2021 that his case of Guillain-Barré Syndrome was milder than many people's.

"I was very, very lucky that my case was on the lighter end of the spectrum," he said at the time. "It was still terrifying."

Just after his hospitalization, Rosenbaum told PEOPLE that his condition had an immediate impact on his life with then-wife Hebert and their kids.

"Ashley and I used to have a pretty decent balance with the kids," he said. "I would make breakfasts and lunches and drop off at school two to three times a week. Now, I can't even pick up my kids. I can't bathe them, I can't do anything. I can't contribute at all. Watching Ashley do all of it is the hardest part."

Luckily, "the kids have been awesome," Rosenbaum added. "I was worried about how they would react. But we told them Daddy is sick and we have to be careful, but that I'm getting better and I'm getting stronger."