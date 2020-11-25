Bachelorette heartthrob Joe Park on being the purest soul ever

Kristen Baldwin
·11 min read

ABC

If you haven't watched tonight's episode of The Bachelorette, I have some bad news. Joe Park — the 36-year-old anesthesiologist and adorably bad trash-talker from New York City — did not receive a rose from Tayshia. But Joe has won the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his beautiful spirit, sense of humor, and willingness to step into a ring with men one-and-a-half times his size. EW spoke to Joe about his Bachelorette "journey," the outpouring of love for him on Twitter, battling COVID-19 as a healthcare worker and a patient, and what he looks for in a woman. Yes, people, the man is still single! FIX THIS!

How did you wind up on The Bachelorette?
It was the height of the pandemic and quarantine in New York City, it was sometime in late spring, and actually somebody from the show reached out to me. They said, "Would you be interested in going on a popular television dating show?" Honestly, I'd been in my apartment for the past few months, pretty much in my 400 square-foot cell, and going to work. If COVID has taught us anything, it would be seize the moment and just take advantage of opportunities given to you. This is not something that I would normally have done, but at this junction I was like, 2020 is such a weird year, so... That's kind of how it happened.

When did you actually find out that Clare was the Bachelorette?
So the first phone call we had [with casting producers], it was made known. And apparently, it was the first time where the contestants or the cast members knew who the Bachelorette was beforehand, which honestly — I hadn't watched the show before and I thought that was kind of ridiculous. But in this case, we did know. [The producer] told us from the very beginning, and she said, you can look her up and if you're interested and you might want to pursue something, then you can keep going along with the process.

When Tayshia took over as the Bachelorette, did you know who she was when she first stepped into the room?
Uh, I had no idea who she was. She walked in and she really does have a vibrance about her that is undeniable — outside of the really bright [sequined] dress she was wearing that was like kind of blinding in and of itself. Outside of that, she really does have like this aura about her. I can't even put it into words, there's a je ne sais quoi, I don't know, but it's there. If I could drop another French phrase, there's a joie de vivre, a joy of life, that's undeniable.

As a healthcare worker, we know you've seen a lot of tragedy this year, but you'd never know it based on what we saw of you on The Bachelorette. People fell in love with you for your gentle spirit, your kindness, and your optimism. How do you hold on to your upbeat nature, especially now?
First of all, this whole thing — even the fact that I'm talking to you right now, and the fact that I lasted this long [on the show] — is a mystery to me. But I'll take it. I mean, I'm grateful for it and I appreciate it, but I'm like, what's happening right now?

I will say interestingly, it is precisely because of [what I've gone through], that I was that way. I don't want to get too dark, but during that time, it taught me so much about what's really important. I think all of us collectively realized, you know what's important? Being around friends, being around family, traveling, collectively experiencing things, shared experiences, like concerts and things like that. And what's not important are the things that you were stuck with in your house — except your TV. You couldn't live without your TV, right? We were stuck with all the things that we wanted, all the material things — but there's no, no happiness at all, or very little.

I would go to work, and it was obviously a very harrowing time in my life and in the lives of thousands, if not millions of other people, especially in New York City. Seeing so many people pass away during that time, it definitely gave me an appreciation for [life's] moments. I had COVID and I recovered from it. And I was thankful for that because I saw plenty of people in their 40s and a couple in their 30s who didn't do as well. My family was okay for the most part, and I was just so grateful.

So when I was able to go do the show, and just to be able to go to the desert and pursue love without masks, without seeing people around me sick in this war zone that the hospital was... [In New York], everyone was scared, and we saw the refrigerator trucks [for the bodies] outside. I mean, I don't want to paint this like super bleak picture, but that's what it was. And so when I got to the show, it was like, man, this is such a beautiful thing to be out here. I was just grateful, you know?

One of your most amazing Bachelorette moments was on the wrestling date in episode 5. You and the guys were supposed to practice trash-talking each other, but instead you just loudly told Spencer that he was "a really nice guy" and complimented his eyes. I need to know everything about that moment. Is it just not in you to trash talk?
[Laughs] Not really, no. The older I get, the more I'm like, "Man, we're all in this together. We're all just trying to do the best we can." I didn't have it, I don't have that killer instinct anymore.

ABC

Also, Spencer in particular — people were like s---ing on Spencer before [when he arrived]. I had breakfast with Spencer the day after the Splash Ball date. The [wrestling date] wasn't that far removed from that date, and from what everyone had said about him. And I was just like, "Hey Spencer, you're a really misunderstood guy! You're a really nice guy!" I just wanted the world to know for the hell of it because that's what was in my brain. And, also, have you seen his eyes? The first time I saw his eyes up close, I was like, "Woah."

I need you to address some allegations from fans on Twitter, who say you are "too good for this world," "so pure," and "a sweet, unproblematic king." Your response?
Um, I'll be honest with you. In third grade, I definitely stole a piece of candy from a convenience store one time. I'm going to dry out that dirty laundry right there. My mom did scold me, and I think I'm a changed man after that. I did my time, I got grounded and I'm trying to live a pretty decent life thereafter. No, but every guy on this show is a stud. To a man, for the most part, they are really quality people.

In addition to the outpouring of love for you on Twitter, for example, people are calling for you to be the first ever Asian Bachelor. What are your thoughts about that?
The first thought when I saw that was like — I know Matt James is the Bachelor now, and I was like, man, I hope I'm not still single by 2022. I hope I'm in a committed relationship by then! I appreciate it, don't get me wrong. It's flattering. But it's like, jeeze, I'm not getting any younger. Again, if quarantine has taught us anything, it's that tomorrow's not guaranteed, and you really have to make the most of it now and take advantage of any opportunity that you're given. And also, there are much better options out there. In earnest, the first night, I was the third-shortest guy there! Body-wise, I was the lightest of all the guys there. It's flattering, but I hope I'm not single until then, if I'm honest with you.

If Bachelor in Paradise happens this summer, would you go?
I would say the same thing. Though I didn't unfortunately find love on this show, I realized that love is possible from this show. I think it's something you have to evaluate when [the opportunity] happens. It's hard to say now.

As of now you're still single?
Um, very single. That is correct. Thanks for reminding me, Kristen.

It says on your bio that your biggest turn-off is someone who litters. Did you ever date someone who litters?
No, I haven't, but I just like thought experiments. The thought experiment that I always pose to my friends is like, "Okay, you went on like four great dates with someone. You guys are vibing, your values are the same. You like the same music, everything's great. But then you guys go get some take-out, and as she's walking, she just takes a ball of trash and throws it over her shoulder and keeps walking. Is that reconcilable to you, for someone you want to like pursue a relationship with?" It gives people pause. And for me, I'm not sure if I could [stay in the relationship]. Like, what does that say about you? All of it, environmentalism, being thoughtful — there's more to it than just littering.

What are you looking for in a woman?
That's a great question. Kindness and gentleness is a quality [that's lacking] in this drama-filled world. There's this calmness that I think is missing, calmness and gentleness and kindness is something that I find rare. Where you can just be still for a little bit. And obviously, you have to be physically attracted to someone, that has to be there. I try to just have fun in conversations, because that's what [a relationship] is built on in general, you have to have fun with the person you're with. You can't just dive into, like, "So, do you want kids? Where do you want to live?" When I was watching the show, I was like, Jesus Christ, you guys dove so deep, so fast!

You mentioned earlier that you had COVID. When was that?
I had COVID in late March, early April... My hospital was probably the second-worst hit hospital in New York City. It was a red zone and it was everywhere. It was kind of the beginning stages. We had PPE, thankfully, but people weren't as fastidious with their PPE at that time. And there were hundreds and hundreds of patients that we treated with COVID.

What would you say to people who think it's okay to travel and have gatherings this Thanksgiving?
I think we're so close to a huge breakthrough with these vaccines. I think there are three candidates now. We've gone through so much together, we've struggled so much together, and we're going to get out of it together. We just have to hunker down a little bit more and just sacrifice the short-term for the long-term gain. Everybody wants to get together, but sacrifice is love, too. You should be proud that you are sacrificing for them and you're willing to do that for them. That's real. We'll get through it and let's just hunker down just for a little bit longer because it looks like there's a light at the end of this tunnel.

Without giving anything away, which of the remaining guys do think Tayshia is the most compatible with?
I mean, I fell in love with Brendan. They had a one-on-one and it seems like they had a great time. I think he's definitely a top dog. Outside of just being like a gorgeous human being, he's a great listener and he's very thoughtful. He's just somebody who you want to be around. He's really funny, he has that off-the-cuff, subtle humor.

Ivan is a great, great dude. Really smart, good heart. Obviously a stud also — I don't know if you've seen shirtless pictures of Ivan, but he's shredded. He has a great family, and he's got great family values. Both of those guys are as like nice and sweet in person as in the show. Honestly, those two guys, I pulled for them. Every time they got a rose at the rose ceremony, I smiled. After every rose ceremony, I'd be like, "All right, my guys made it."

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Canada's world junior camp suspended due to positive COVID-19 tests

    Two Canadian national team hopefuls have been placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena detained in Mexico after allegedly trying to abduct daughter

    The Rays' postseason star has been detained in Mexico over an alleged family dispute.

  • Fred Sasakamoose, Indigenous NHL pioneer, dies at age 86 after presumed COVID-19 case

    Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous players in the NHL, has died after battling a presumed case of COVID-19. Sasakamoose died Tuesday in Prince Albert, Sask. He was 86. Fred's son, Neil, announced his death in a video posted on Facebook.Neil Sasakamoose said last week that his father had been hospitalized in Saskatchewan for a presumed case of COVID-19 after experiencing wheezing and chest pains."We weren’t allowed to go sit with one of the most famous Indigenous people in our time," he told The Canadian Press in a phone interview Tuesday. “We weren’t able to comfort him. My mother was not able to see her husband. They’ve been married 65 years.”Sasakamoose said he learned early on Tuesday his dad's oxygen levels were depleting, but didn't want to go into intensive care. He told me, ‘I walked in here. If I can’t walk out of here then I’m going to go."He said the last conversation he had with his father was at around 1 p.m. “He was talking, ‘I’m going to fight this Neil, my son, I’m going to fight,'" Sasakamoose said. "I said, ‘Are you tired? Your body’s getting tired.' He said, 'I’m getting tired.'"Sasakamoose said in their Plains Cree culture they believe people come to get a person when it's their time to die. “I told him, ‘Look it, Dad, if someone’s there and if you’re tired, you just take their hand and you go.’"He was at peace.”He wants people to remember his father as a man who was "rooted right into the people."“We were happy to have him as a father, but he’s always belonged to everyone else.”“First Nations people, Metis people, non-Indigenous people."Sasakamoose says his family has164 people, including his nine siblings and parents' grand-children and great-grandchildren. He implored people to follow public-health advice around COVID-19 to prevent more deaths from happening. “Look at my situation. I can’t plan a funeral for one of the greatest Indigenous athletes in Canada."Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league. During his time in Chicago, he faced off against greats like Maurice Richard and Gordie Howe. He also had a storied junior career, playing several seasons with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fred Sasakamoose," Hockey Canada said in a tweet. "Fred holds a special place in the history of our great game and it is important to honour his perseverance and character in becoming the first Indigenous Canadian to play in the NHL." Sasakamoose was one of 11 children, though only five survived childhood. He was forcibly taken from his community in central Saskatchewan to a residential school as a child and told a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in 2012 that he had been sexually abused by other students there. He also recalled being whipped and having coal oil poured over his head. While at the school he encountered a reverend, who was convinced he could make Sasakamoose into a big-time hockey player. "He said to me, 'Freddie, I'm going to make you a champion,'" Sasakamoose recalled in a video released by Hockey Canada in 2017. Being someone young Indigenous people could look up to was important to Sasakamoose. "To pave the way for Indian kids and the Metis, they look at you as a role model and they say 'Wow.' They look at my rings and my pictures. This is what I gain in life. This is what brought me to where I am," he said in the video. "It's for you now to follow in the footsteps — maybe be better.""RIP to my buddy, Freddy Sasakamoose," Canadian women's hockey player Brigette Lacquette, who is Indigenous, posted on Twitter. "He was a trailblazer, a leader and a survivor. "He paved the way for so many Indigenous hockey players. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest easy, legend."When his playing career came to an end, Sasakamoose returned to the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation north of Saskatoon. He became a band councillor and chief, and worked to develop minor hockey and other sports programs across Saskatchewan. "On a personal note, I will always treasure meeting Fred at the 2019 Heritage Classic in his native Saskatchewan, getting to spend some precious time getting to know him and the gift he gave me that day -- a statue depicting his NHL rookie card," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of this special man and sends its condolences to his family and the countless young men and women of the First Nations community whose lives he touched." Sasakamoose was named to the Order of Canada in 2017, and given an honorary doctorate of law by the University of Saskatchewan earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation ceremony was virtual so Sasakamoose recorded a video message. "I had a hard time of life," he said. "You want to be somebody, then it takes, you know, a little more effort."Still, the Indigenous hockey pioneer wanted his story to be heard. His book, "Call Me Indian," is set to come out in April. "Time will come when I am no longer here," Sasakamoose said in his convocation message. "But my voice you will always use."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Raptors unveil new City Edition jersey for 2021 season

    The Raptors unveiled their fourth new jersey for the 2021 season in conjunction with the official announcement of Fred VanVleet's extension.

  • Alabama leads Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State in first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

    The top team in the first set of playoff rankings has finished the regular season at No. 1 in three of the playoff's first six years.

  • Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers fans sending death threats to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    The Packers wide receiver revealed he was receiving death threats after a costly fumble in overtime.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Reports: Heat to sign All-Star Bam Adebayo to maximum contract extension

    The timing of Adebayo’s extension comes as a surprise.

  • Lavar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate

    Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.

  • Canucks' Gaudette mistakenly lands roundhouse kick on bride in wedding blunder

    Adam Gaudette's demonstration of love and affection played out like a kick to the face.

  • Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson among Hall of Fame semifinalists

    Manning and Woodson are among four players who made the semifinals in their first year of eligibility. The others are Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen.

  • Braves sign Morton | FastCast

    Charlie Morton signs a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on this edition of FastCast

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Washington has new opponent, and it's not BYU

    The list of Week 13 college football games to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 continues to grow.

  • NBA free agency: Bogdan Bogdanovic joins Hawks after Kings decline to match $72 million offer sheet

    The Kings sharpshooter is set to join the Hawks after an eventful offseason.

  • College football Week 13 betting primer: What’s the best play in Notre Dame vs. North Carolina?

    There are huge games in the Big 12 and ACC on Friday before a loaded slate on Saturday.

  • 5 takeaways from the first CFP rankings: Cincinnati makes history, Pac-12 flops

    At the top of the rankings, No. 3 Clemson (7-1) being ahead of Ohio State (4-0) is a sign that who teams have faced and how many games they’ve played will matter for the CFP selection committee.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 12 Best Bets

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 12 of the NFL season.

  • Pianow Unplugged: What I'm thankful for

    As we meander through Thanksgiving Week 2020, Scott Pianowski has a few things he's thankful for.

  • Not even Thanksgiving turkey is safe from Patrick Mahomes' love of ketchup

    The Chiefs quarterback's ketchup habit has reached a new frontier.