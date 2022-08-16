The Bachelorette : Gabby's Cocktail Party Is Canceled Following 'a Situation' with One of Her Suitors

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

With hometown visits nearing, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey wanted to make the most of their time in Amsterdam.

Gabby's week started with a one-on-one date with Nate — his second of the season. Unfortunately, it would also be the father of one's last date of the season, since Gabby didn't feel ready to step into a mother role yet.

"I have more healing and growing to do before I become a mom and my life isn't in a place where I can fully commit and take on that responsibility wholeheartedly," Gabby, 31, said in an on-camera interview. "You want to be together so bad, but you can't and I don't know if I should've done it early."

During their walk around the city, Gabby found a bench to sit on with electrical engineer Nate, 33, and delivered the news.

"I wanted today for us to be like, so special but I have like such deep feelings for you," she began. "It's gonna get harder and I never want to say goodbye, but I think we're just at two different places in our life and it's not you, it's me."

Gabby teared up as Nate told her not to cry.

"I'm terrified of not just being a mom but being bad at it," the ICU nurse continued. "I see you and I know you're such a good dad and I know she's so lucky to have you. And really, she has to be the luckiest girl in the world."

Nate assured Gabby: "When the time comes, I know you're going to be a great mom."

The two said their goodbyes, but Gabby wondered if she made the right decision. "I don't know if I made a mistake, I can't think clearly," she told the cameras. "Even just the way he handled everything makes me want to be with him more. It's just so sick."

Nate couldn't process the breakup either.

"This feels like a bit of heartbreak, a bit of confusion," he said in an on-camera interview. "I don't know. You know, I've never communicated with someone so easily. I just felt a warmth of just being around her, being able to laugh and talk. It's just going to be a hard connection … I don't think I'll be able to replicate."

RACHEL'S ONE-ON-ONE

Rachel also gave her one-on-one to someone who already received one: Zach.

"I think I may be falling in love with her," the tech executive, 25, told the cameras.

Rachel and Zach spent the day frolicking through a field of tulips that only bloom for three weeks out of the year. They ended the flower session in the hot tub sipping champagne.

Zach told Rachel he would feel good bringing her home to his parents ASAP. "I'm that confident and sure that you would absolutely love them," he said.

Rachel liked the sound of that. "I would be honored to meet the people that raised him because he is just such an upstanding guy," she said in an on-camera interview. "I'll never forget this my entire life."

They made out in the hot tub as Zach told Rachel, "You've been checking off all the boxes since the moment I met you. And I haven't had any doubts about you meeting my family because not many people have, because this is a very scary thing and I'm like, really finding love."

Over drinks at the evening portion of the date, the flight instructor, 26, asked Zach if he ever brought anyone home. Zach said he had two serious relationships before, one in high school and one that ended about one year ago.

"I wasn't okay," Zach admitted to Rachel. "I wanted to talk to you about this because it's really important to kind of the man I am today. About a couple years ago, I was 85 pounds more than I am right now — severely overweight. I've realized that I was not happy and I didn't have anything that resembled love for myself so when I was trying to seek it in others, I couldn't find it, even if it was maybe right in my face. Couldn't do it. So I need to make sure that I, myself, became whole."

Zach shared that he worked on himself through therapy. "I'm very excited that you said that," Rachel replied, adding that "going to therapy was my favorite part of the week" after she appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor.

"I can say now, as a man with confidence, I am falling in love with you," Zach told Rachel. "And it's crazy to say, but I'm falling in love with you."

Rachel responded with a kiss and told the cameras she sees "so much potential for Zach and I's future." The couple then ended the night dancing to a string quartet.

GABBY'S GROUP DATE

Gabby informed her remaining suitors, Erich, Jason, Johnny, Logan and Spencer, that she sent Nate home, and then the rest of them went on a group date. They walked in on a woman dressed in leather and high heels waving a whip around.

"I am here to help you guys communicate with Gabby and to explore things you can do with each other because sex is so important in a relationship," Sanne Croese informed the guys.

The men picked safe words like "pumpkin", "cruise ship" and "asbestos" to use in case things got too intense. Sanne then proceeded to question the guys about their sex lives, asking how often they masturbate and if they've slept with more than 10 women.

Then the met got strapped to a chair and tickled by Gabby, and Spencer returned the favor for the Bachelorette. For the last activity, the men laid shirtless and blindfolded on a rug and Gabby dripped wax on them, clamped their nipples and squirted whipped cream on their bare chests.

SANNE CROESE, GABBY WINDEY The Bachelorette

Craig Sjodin/ABC

"I think we all put ourselves out of our comfort zone," Gabby declared.

As Gabby prepared for the afterparty aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady cruise ship, she received a visit from host Jesse Palmer. Jesse told Gabby that Logan, who had been on her group date earlier, tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, they needed to cancel the cocktail party. (It is unclear if anyone else tested positive for COVID at the time.)

"I was really looking forward to tonight, but I feel for Logan. I obviously hope that he is feeling okay," Gabby said. "I hope he knows we're all wishing the best for him and want him to get better fast."

Jesse also told the other men about the cancelation, vaguely citing "a situation with Logan." Venture capitalist Spencer, 27, asked if Logan was doing okay, and Jesse assured Spencer that he was.

RACHEL'S GROUP DATE

Aven, Ethan, Tino and Tyler joined Rachel for a day of cheese tasting in the cheese capital of the world, Edam.

Lactose intolerant Ethan embraced the date. "I might be feeling it a little later, but Rachel loves cheese, so therefore I love cheese," the advertising executive, 27, told the cameras.

Rachel entered the men in a "strong man" contest that required them to carry wheels of cheese on their backs with increasing intensity. It came down to Ethan and Tino — but Tino, the 28-year-old general contractor ultimately won.

At the afterparty, Rachel asked Aven, 28, if he ever brought a significant other home to meet his parents. The sales executive said he had, but his dad "didn't think it was a good fit for me and he was pretty vocal about it."

That caused some concern for Rachel, but Aven assured, "I have no doubt in my mind that my mom is going to absolutely adore you. My dad will love you, too."

Small business owner Tyler, 25, also felt confident in Rachel meeting his parents.

"I am 100 percent ready to introduce you to my parents," he told Rachel. "I take it very, very seriously. My parents said, 'If you bring another girl home and she is not the last person you bring home, don't bring her.'"

Tino continued the wave of confidence, too. "You really leave like, no doubt in my mind," he said to Rachel during their private conversation, adding, "I'm just so sure."

Tino thought his time with Rachel went "unbelievably well" so he felt shocked when the group date rose went to Tyler.

"This is making me second guess everything," he said afterward.

ROSE CEREMONY

Tino's doubts proved to be short-lived, as he received a rose from Rachel at the rose ceremony. Aven got a rose, too, meaning Ethan was the one heading home.

Gabby, on the other hand, felt she could only meet three men's families, so she extended roses to Erich, Jason, Johnny. That left Spencer to pack his bags — and Logan still home with COVID.

Though it was not entirely clear, it appears this also marks the end of Logan's time on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.