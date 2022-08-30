Bachelorette Gabby Windey's Ex Nate Addresses Whether He Dated 2 Women at Once: 'I'm Deeply Sorry'

Dana Rose Falcone
·3 min read
Warning: This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

The men told all on Monday's episode of The Bachelorette — and one man in particular had some explaining to do.

Host Jesse Palmer grilled Gabby Windey's former frontrunner Nate Mitchell on internet rumors about whether he withheld the fact that he has a daughter from an ex-girlfriend as well as speculation he previously dated two women at the same time.

"I went through a pretty traumatizing time when I went through divorce and essentially, the foundation that was built around my daughter was pretty much crumbled," Mitchell, 33, said in response to questions about his child. "And the one thing that I protect most in this world is my daughter. I would never bring her into a situation I thought was dangerous, a situation that I feel is unstable."

The electrical engineer called his daughter the "greatest treasure that I have" and explained that he "put a wall up protecting my daughter from the instability of my dating life."

Palmer, 43, then asked Mitchell about "dating two women simultaneously."

"I would say I'm deeply sorry for the way that I acted," Mitchell said. "I should've been more communicative. I should've been more clear in my actions and I pray that you forgive the man that I was because I'm not that same person."

Palmer pointed out that some fans of the show speculated about the authenticity of "everything you said to Gabby, maybe even your feelings for her."

"Every emotion I had with Gabby was real," Mitchell insisted. "We both felt it, we experienced it. In past relationships, I can't always say that we had the commitment of being boyfriend and girlfriend, but with this, I committed to Gabby as her boyfriend, and I walked into it with that going in."

Mitchell's cast mate Alec Garza stood by him. "I think truly great men make other men better and Nate, you made me better, just talking to you being around you," said the wedding photographer, 27. "You're my bro, so I got your back."

Windey, 31, ultimately broke up with Mitchell over concerns that she couldn't be a mother to his daughter at this time. When the ICU nurse joined Palmer on stage later in the episode, she only had kind words to say about Mitchell.

"It feels so good to see you again because you did have such an impression on my journey," Windey said, "not only with me personally but I do think you're such a leader for all the men in how well you treat women."

THE BACHELORETTE - "1902" – Following last week's shocking canceled rose ceremony, Gabby and Rachel surprise the 29 men left at the mansion by daring them to compete in a swimsuit pageant in order to earn one of six spots at the group date after-party. The next morning, Rachel takes off for her first one-on-one with a once-in-a-lifetime Zero-G Experience, followed by a surprise musical performance by Ashley Cooke and Brett Young. Then, after a helicopter ride above Los Angeles and a steamy hot tub session, Gabby begins to let her walls down during her own one-on-one. Back at the mansion, when bold assumptions are revealed at the cocktail party, Rachel and Gabby continue to prove to the men that they are in control of their own journeys on an all-new episode of the "The Bachelorette" airing MONDAY, JULY 18 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NATE, GABBY WINDEY
Craig Sjodin/ABC

Mitchell reiterated to Windey that their relationship "was real and it was raw."

"I don't think because it ended it wasn't beautiful," he continued. "We had one of the best friendships that led into like a great relationship and just seeing it back and watching us grow, I get emotional very time."

The dad thought Windey handled their breakup with "so much class."

"You know how momentous meeting my daughter would've been and how much that would've meant to me and for me to open up that part of my life," Mitchell said. "And I cannot thank you enough and tell you enough how much I admire you and I still adore you."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

