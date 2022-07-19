The Bachelorette 's Gabby and Rachel Send 1 Man Home After He Expresses 'Calculated Thoughts'

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

After shockingly canceling their first rose ceremony during the season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette, leads Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey wanted to get to know their remaining 29 men. But since it was raining and their planned pool party was a no-go, they hosted a pageant for the guys to show off their talents and answer questions — all while wearing tight-fitting swimming briefs.

Videographer Logan, 26, went first, performing The Worm as his talent and answering Rachel's question about how his exes would describe him. "Stubborn — that's a good word — honest and kind," he said.

Quincey wore a Borat-style mankini, prompting Rachel, 26, to ask, "Do you feel like this is something you could feel regularly?"

A couple of the men juggled, one did a headstand and another spun a basketball on his finger. Meatball poured a jar of sauce on his bare chest and ate it. Jacob offered up mortgage advice and somehow, "I was into it," Rachel told the cameras.

Chris, 30, dribbled a basketball and had everyone clap and stomp along.

Haven, Logan, Brandan, Jason, Johnny and Colin came out on top of the pageant and earned an afterparty with Rachel and Gabby, 31.

Rachel looked forward to one-on-one time with Jason, but Jason had a confession to make to the flight instructor. "I feel like I should be upfront, to be honest," the investment banker, 30, began. "When I got here, I felt like a connection to Gabby and I truly think you're like the most genuine, beautiful … I just want to tell you that."

Of course, "I was a little disappointed," Rachel said during an interview. She spoke to some of the other men about Harry Potter and visiting all 50 states, which did not reassure her.

"It definitely wasn't going the way I expected it to," Rachel continued. "It really feels like these guys are just having friendly small talk conversation that you would have with your cousin."

Meanwhile, Gabby kissed realtor Johnny, 25.

But a conversation with Logan, who told Rachel he found her to be brave, turned the night around for Rachel. Logan also spoke with Gabby, though, and Gabby thought that at this point in the night, she wanted to give him the rose. When touching base with Rachel, Gabby learned that her co-Bachelorette kissed Logan.

"My heart kind of dropped a little bit," Gabby told the cameras of learning about Rachel and Logan. "I think that Logan is playing both sides, which is what we're asking."

Gabby ultimately gave her rose to Johnny, allowing Rachel to offer hers to Logan.

RACHEL'S ONE-ON-ONE

For her first one-on-one date as Bachelorette, Rachel invited Jordan V. to take a zero-gravity flight with her.

"Zero gravity terrifies me," the drag racer, 27, admitted to the cameras.

But after embarking on the flight with Rachel, he felt like they formed a bond. "I think today up in zero gravity, we really really found a connection," Jordan V. said in an on-camera interview. Rachel agreed that they had a "playful chemistry."

Jordan V. used the dinner portion of their date to open up about his family and his connection with his two younger siblings.

"We went through a tough situation when we were younger," Jordan V. explained. "I mean, my parents got divorced when I was 13 years old. A lot of things kind of went through me. I kind of had to take care of my little brother and sister. A lot of communication ran through me and it forced me to grow up very quickly."

Rachel appreciated the honesty but felt unsettled. "Jordan, he is so perfect. He's exactly what I've asked for and he's here for me," she told the cameras. "He's being honest. But the more the day's progressing, the more I just know there is something missing and the more I feel it, the more I'm pushing it down."

Rachel stepped away from the table with Jordan and consulted with a producer. "I don't want to be the one that sends an incredible guy home," she lamented.

But back with Jordan, she did exactly that. "I truly could not have asked for a better person to spend this incredible day with," Rachel told Jordan V. "But there is just something that is missing for me tonight and for that reason, I don't want to bring you into next week knowing that I don't know if I can truly get there with you."

At Bachelor Mansion, the other men weighed their futures with Rachel and Gabby. Chris even thought as far ahead as Fantasy Suites.

"For me, it would be a dealbreaker if we got down to the final four, which I plan to be in, and we go in the Fantasy Suite and we have this sexual experience and then the person who I'm most interested in decides that she's going to have sex with multiple people and feel it out," the mentality coach, 30, told the guys. "That would be the situation where I would go, okay, I'm out. There's no chance."

Quincey later confronted Chris about the statement, but Chris said, "I hold true to this."

Jordan H. knew that Rachel and Gabby already dealt with a situation like that on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. "This is what kind of happened last season," the software developer, 25, pointed out to Chris. "Would you vocalize that to them before Fantasy Suites, during Fantasy Suites or after Fantasy Suites?"

Chris said "it would be dependent on the situation" when he talked to Rachel or Gabby about his views.

Nate called Chris "manipulative." "It's just a form of control that a lot of men just don't realize that they do that damages good women," the electrical engineer, 33, said.

GABBY'S ONE-ON-ONE

Nate joined Gabby for her first one-on-one date. They flew in a helicopter and Nate called it "easily the best date ever."

The pair landed at a hot tub that came equipped with berries and champagne. Gabby and Nate shared a kiss in the hot tub. "This has been really good," she told him.

When they sat down for dinner, Nate informed Gabby he had something to tell her, which he described as "the biggest part of me."

"I am a father and I have a beautiful baby girl who is 6 and she is my world," Nate revealed to Gabby. "A pocket of my heart just burst open the first time she said, 'Dad.'"

Gabby asked Nate more about her daughter. "She's like the human form of coffee," he said. "She's like a little me, for the most part."

Gabby told Nate she and her dad had a close relationship, so she appreciated his bond with his daughter. "He always had a huge presence in my life," the nurse said of her dad. "I'm not really close with my mom. I think that is a lot of the reason I am who I am today."

The Bachelorette also wondered to the cameras if she felt ready for motherhood. "I started to think, 'Am I there yet? Can I be a mother? Is this the life I want?'" Gabby said. "But I don't have to make that decision right now."

Nate appreciated his time with Gabby. "Meeting you has been one of the greatest days and moments," he told her.

Gabby felt the connection, too, and offered Nate a rose. "I didn't know what to expect bringing you here," she said. "I had a really good feeling. Listening to you speak about your daughter, watching you be able to give this unconditional love that's going to go with her forever is like really the best thing I could ask for in a partner."

Nate and Gabby ended the night dancing at a train station lobby.

COCKTAIL PARTY

Rachel entered the cocktail party feeling uncertain.

"I definitely had a more rocky start to the week," she told the cameras. "I definitely thought at this point I would have more guys I was extremely ready to further a connection with and right now, I'm at square one with a lot of them. What if they don't like me?"

Personal trainer Mario brought Rachel through a mini workout, in which he picked her up and did squats while carrying the Bachelorette. "I do think that I could feel something for Mario," Rachel told the cameras of Gabby's first impression rose recipient.

Then Rachel played a basketball carnival game with Tyler, who said he owned similar games on the Jersey Shore, and they kissed.

Just as Rachel started to feel better about the night, Quincey, Jordan and Hayden approached her. "I wouldn't want you to not know something," life coach Quincey, 25, told Rachel.

Then Jordan launched into what Chris said earlier about Fantasy Suites.

"Chris was talking to a few guys this week about Fantasy Suites and his whole talk was, 'If I make the Fantasy Suites and if they had slept with anyone, I would walk out and leave,'" he said to Rachel. "And so, I asked a simple question, would you bring this up before? And he couldn't answer the question."

Obviously, Rachel did not like what she heard. "To hear that being brought up before I have a conversation with someone is truly almost my biggest fear," she said in an on-camera interview.

Rachel brought that information to Gabby. "I'm pretty shocked," Gabby said. "I haven't even had one conversation with Chris, so for him to already be talking about Fantasy Suites is actually, it's entirely ridiculous. It seems very controlling and I think it's disrespectful to our journey."

Rachel suggested speaking with Chris directly and Gabby agreed, so they pulled him for a chat.

"So do you feel like it's appropriate to be talking about Fantasy Suites this early?" Gabby asked Chris.

"I think it's an appropriate thought," Chris responded. "Because the reality is, if I were going to be able to find love, I tend to think all the way through to the end and be able to work it backwards from there."

Rachel stepped in. "I guess the problem I have is, they were saying that if you were in a Fantasy Suite, that if Gabby or I decided to be intimate with someone else, that you would just leave and you wouldn't ever tell us that that was an ultimatum for you," she said to Chris.

Chris tried to explain himself. "My exact verbatim wording was that I wouldn't want to be in a situation where that person who I was interested in had a sexual relationship with somebody else and then myself," he said. "And in that situation, I wouldn't be interested anymore in continuing the relationships. I'm not taking away anybody else's decision and that's not something I would ever want to do to a female."

Gabby didn't see it that way, telling Chris that his "calculated thoughts about Fantasy Suites are pretty inappropriate at this time."

Chris said he wanted "the opportunity to meet with you all individually and speak with you" but realized that probably wouldn't happen.

"It sounds like you have pretty sure thoughts so to not even put you in that place, I do think it would be time for you to go," Gabby said to Chris.

"I'm going to agree with her," Rachel said.

Gabby and Rachel walked out with Chris, but before they knew it, Chris returned to try to talk to Quincey, Hayden and Jordan about what they told the Bachelorettes.

"We were discussing what happened this week and that was brought up," Jordan explained. "And we felt like they need to know what was talked about that night."

Before Jordan could continue, Gabby said to Chris, "We did ask you to leave."

"That's all that needs to be said," Nate declared. Finally, Chris left — for real.

The night ended with a rose ceremony, in which host Jesse Palmer explained that receiving a rose meant both Gabby and Rachel wanted the recipient to stay.

Gabby and Rachel gave roses to: Jason, Aven, Erich, Zach, Jordan, Quincey, Michael, Tino, Jacob, Tyler, Termayne, Hayden, Meatball, Kirk, Spencer, Alec, Ethan and Mario.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.