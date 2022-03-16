The Bachelorette: Gabby and Rachel to Both Star in Season 19 Together

It’s official: Two of Clayton’s final three women will start their own search for love in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both star together in the upcoming Season 19, ABC has announced. The news was revealed during Tuesday’s season finale of The Bachelor, which saw Clayton break up with Gabby and Rachel on his way to pursue Susie, who he offered his final rose. Susie initially rejected him, but they revealed they patched things up and are dating now on the live aftershow. (Click here for our full finale recap.)

We also got a premiere date for The Bachelorette‘s return: Gabby and Rachel’s season will kick off on Monday, July 11 at 8/7c. Jesse Palmer will return as host. “Do we date the same guys?” Gabby asked during the live show, and Jesse wouldn’t offer any details, so we’ll have to wait to find out what format this season will take.

Last season on The Bachelorette, Michelle Young handed her final rose to Nayte in the December finale; the two are still engaged, but no wedding date has been set. Things didn’t end as sweetly for previous Bachelorette Katie Thurston: She had an ugly breakup with suitor Greg and accepted a proposal from Blake in last August’s finale, but the two broke up just a couple of months later.

