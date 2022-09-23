'Bachelorette' fans endure yet another turbulent finale: Here's a look at the show's success rate

"Bachelorette" star Rachel Recchia dumped contestant Aven Jones on last week's episode, the first of a two-part finale, and fans on Twitter weren't happy. Aven was seen by many as a front-runner, but ultimately lost out after sharing he wasn't ready for a proposal – the typical conclusion on the show – and Rachel insisted she wanted someone who was. Enter: Tino Franco, the first impression rose recipient who proposed to Rachel on last night's finale episode.

Rachel is one of two Bachelorettes that anchored Season 19 of the ABC reality series. The other, Gabby Windey, had only one contestant left vying to win her heart after part-one of the finale: Erich Shwer, who similarly expressed doubt over his readiness for a proposal. In the end he too popped the question.

So, in the end both Gabby and Rachel got the proposal they had signed up for. As fans tuned into the finale at the top of the night though, that wasn't a guarantee.

But that's not entirely unusual. Even those Bachelorettes with proposals rarely stay with their winning contestant. Here's a comprehensive list of all the couples from both the "Bachelor" and "Bachelorette" franchises that are still together.

What else happened during the "Bachelorette" Finale?

Before we get into the details, catch up on the conclusion of this season of "The Bachelorette" with our ever-so-brief recap. Buckle up, here's what you need to know.

Tino proposed to Rachel with a classic Neil Lane ring, but by the time "After the Final Rose" rolled around, the two were no longer together. Fans watched as footage showed a post-engagement blowout fight between the two over Tino's infidelity and the bumpiness of their relationship post-production.

The live studio audience was given a glimmer of hope though as producers brought back fan favorite Aven Jones who asked Rachel if they could catch up after the whole ordeal.

As for Gabby, her happy ending had a little more staying power. She and now fiancé Erich Shwer reunited on "After the Final Rose" and looked happier than ever. He addressed some texts to an ex that had emerged post-show, apologizing for leading her on and "taking the cowardly way out." Host Jesse Palmer stopped short of having Shwer discuss another recent controversy: an old yearbook photo that has resurfaced depicting Shwer in blackface. He has addressed the photo separately on social media.

So, will these couples last? Let's look at the success of their fellow leads.

"Bachelor" couples still together

As of 2022, only five couples from the "Bachelor" franchise are still with their final picks.

However, counting only those who are with the person they got down on a knee for and proposed to during the final episode of their season, that number shrinks to one. With 26 Bachelors in total, that makes the success rate less than 4%.

1. Sean & Catherine Lowe

This is the sole couple to emerge from the franchise engaged, with no complications, and remain married to this day.

Sean Lowe was the star of Season 17 of "The Bachelor" and chose Catherine Guidice, a graphic designer from Seattle, Washington. The two married in 2014 and have three children.

2. Arie & Lauren Luyendyk

Arie Luyendyk Jr. starred in Season 22 of "The Bachelor" and proposed to contestant Becca Kufrin in the the finale. However, film crews followed as Luyendyk changed his mind, deciding runner-up Lauren Burnham was a better fit and offering her a ring during the "After the Final Rose" episode.

The two married in 2019, and now have three children.

"The Bachelor" stars Arie Luyendyk Jr. (third from left) and his fiancee Lauren Burnham (second from left) meet with WE tv's "Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Counselors Dr.Ish and Dr.V over lunch.

3. Jason & Molly Mesnick

In a similar plot twist Jason Mesnick, "The Bachelor's" Season 13 star, proposed to Melissa Rycroft during the finale. He realized after that he had erred and wanted to propose to runner-up Molly Malaney instead. Mesnick broke up with Rycroft and ended up with Malaney.

The two married in 2010 and have one daughter together, as well as another son from Jason's previous marriage.

4. Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell

Matt James' finale was marked by a number of controversies. Though he did choose Rachael Kirkconnell as the recipient of his final rose, he opted not to propose, saying instead he wanted to continue to date her in the outside world without the pressure of an engagement.

By the time "After the Final Rose", the show's reunion-style episode came about Kirkconnell and James were no longer together, however. Over the course of the season's airing, Kirkconnell became the center of a racism controversy after liking Confederate flag-related TikToks and for a resurfaced photo of her attending a 2018 Antebellum-themed party, prompting their breakup after James decided there was "a lot of work" Kirkconnell needed to do on her own. Host Chris Harrison excused Kirkconnell's actions during an interview with "Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay, and backlash over that later prompted him to step down from his longtime hosting gig.

The next year, the two reconciled and remain a couple, though they're not engaged.

Matt James was the first and only Black star of the "Bachelor" franchise.

Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James attend the 2021 ESPY Awards.

"Bachelorette" couples still together

There are four "Bachelorette" couples still together -- no addenda this time. These leads got a proposal from their final choice and remain married. The overall success rate for "The Bachelorette" is therefore, slightly higher than its male counterpart, clocking in at 22%.

1. Trista & Ryan Sutter

Trista Rehn was the first "Bachelorette," way back in 2003. She chose firefighter Ryan Sutter for her final rose and the two have been married now for almost 20 years. They share two children and are in the "Bachelor" franchise hall of fame for the longest lasting union.

Ryan Sutter and Trista Sutter attend an event together in 2019.

2. Desiree & Chris Siegfried

Desiree Hartsock was a contestant on Sean Lowe's season, before she was eliminated after the 'Hometown' dates. She was crowned "Bachelorette" the following season and accepted a proposal from Chris Siegfried.

The two have been married since 2015 and share two sons.

Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried on Instagram: "Seven years of loving you, FIVE years today married, Three years admiring you as a father and eternity to go! Happy Anniversary babe. 😘 xo @chrisrsiegfried"

3. JoJo & Jordan Rodgers

Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher recently became a Rodgers when she married her finalist in May of this year. JoJo war the star of "The Bachelorette" Season 20 and chose Rodgers, brother to famed quarterback Aaron Rodgers, despite a flurry of rumors surrounding his past relationships.

The bet proved worthwhile, as the two have remained together since Rodgers proposed in 2016.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers on the set of Good Morning America.

4. Rachel & Bryan Abasolo

Rachel Lindsay starred as the first ever Black "Bachelorette." She has since become a fixture in the entertainment news industry, serving as a correspondent for entertainment magazine show "Extra" and hosting the popular "Higher Learning" podcast.

Lindsay chose Abasolo as the recipient of her final rose and accepted his proposal, eventually marrying in 2019.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo attend an event together in July of 2022.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bachelorette 2022 finale: How many couples are still together?