‘The Bachelorette’ Executive Reveals Why Tayshia Adams Replaced Clare Crawley (EXCLUSIVE)

SPOILER ALERT:Do not read if you have not watched the Nov. 5 episode of “The Bachelorette.”

For the first time in the “Bachelor” franchise’s two-decade history, the star of “The Bachelorette” was replaced.

After months of rumors pouring out from the quarantined set, viewers finally learned that Tayshia Adams is taking over the leading lady spot from Clare Crawley on the 16th season.

Crawley fell head-over-heels for contestant Dale Moss immediately when the season began filming in a bubble at La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs, Calif. As viewers witnessed in the premiere, once Moss walked out of the limo on the first night, Crawley said she believed she had met her husband. Then, as the days (and episodes) went on, Crawley only had eyes for Moss, and therefore, was not paying much attention to the other suitors, which became the main storyline of the season. Host Chris Harrison told Crawley that the way things were unfolding was not fair for the other men, and so, a new Bachelorette was brought in with Adams.

Adams previously met with the casting team behind “The Bachelorette” to be considered as the lead after she first was introduced on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor.” She wasn’t picked at that point, but because producers realized that Crawley was falling hard for Moss, they began to consider their options to keep the drama alive throughout the current season.

“There really wasn’t the luxury of time, so it was really instinctual. We had gotten to know the guys,” Rob Mills, senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night programming at ABC Entertainment, tells Variety. “The guys felt a little spurned that they’re going all in for Clare. They’ve left their jobs to be there, they’ve quarantined there, it’s insanely hot in Palm Springs, and they never really had a chance because Clare only had eyes for one guy. You just go with instinct at that point.”

And so, their minds jumped to Adams.

Here, Mills talks with Variety about having to abandon the usual format a few episodes in, how they got Adams on board and what the status of Crawley and Moss’ relationship is now.

What was your reaction when Clare said she thought Dale was her husband, at the moment she met him?

Clare sees Dale and she gives this guy a hug, and her knees almost buckled and she said, “Oh my god, I think I just met my husband.” All of us in the control room were texting each other and we were like, “Whoa. That was crazy.” It’s always great when you see something that you’ve never seen happen before. Obviously we have the first impression rose, but this was truly, “Holy cow. This could be love at first sight.” So, we made sure that Chris asked her about it. Then, he got the first impression rose, but then we didn’t think too much about Dale after that. She seemed to be making other connections, which was great.

So at what point did you know that Clare was all-in for Dale?

Night 1 started like every other night in “The Bachelor.” Watching the first limo pull up, Clare was so excited. She had seen these guys and she looked them up. With Dale, she saw that he was going through things with his family, just like she was with her mom, and I think that created some empathy there. Then, Episode 2 was unfolding in the way that it normally would, but she insisted on Dale being there for the first group date. That was important to her. You could see the chemistry there, so the concern started in Episode 2 that Dale has got this thing wrapped up.

There has been a lot of Twitter chatter throughout the first three episodes, with Bachelor Nation saying they don’t think this is fair at all to the guys. As you were filming, did you start to feel like this wasn’t fair to the contestants?

At that point, the guys had checked out. They were just sort of done. They’re stuck in this one place — it’s not like we could travel and have that to look forward to — so the bubble was starting to close in on itself, and I think that’s when it was like, “Let’s see what happens with Clare and Dale.” But then we’ve got to proceed as if this is ending soon.

As early as Episode 2, did you start to think that you might need to figure out a Plan B for the rest of the season?

The worry, at that point, was, “Oh my goodness. How do we make this a horse race?” We have to keep people invested for 10 weeks, and they’re just going to see her wanting to be with Dale. She made other connections with other guys — she was okay kissing them and there was definitely a lot of great drama and all of the typical things that you like on “The Bachelor.” But our one big worry was that we wanted to make sure that she really wanted to be with Dale and wouldn’t make another connection with someone else. But by Week 3, she was really emotional over it and she was crying and there were real feelings there.

