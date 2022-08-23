The Bachelorette : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET

ABC

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan.

During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."

While Allan made it to the hometown date and "really liked Gabby," according to the real estate analyst, he never got to see his son's season of The Bachelorette air. Allan died at age 65 on July 6, just five days before season 19's premiere.

"Thankful for everything you've done for me," Erich posted on Instagram July 9. "We are gonna miss the hell out of you Big AL. I love you so much dad."

Erich shared another photo of his dad, simply captioned with one red-heart emoji, as the hometown date aired.

Allan shared during the episode that he had been in the ICU with appendiceal cancer for about 40 days before Erich and Gabby showed up on their hometown date.

"But I'm still here," Allan told Erich and ICU nurse Gabby. "I'm happy. I'm positive, so that's good. I really admire the ICU nurses. They're so sharp."

Allan revealed his latest scan showed that his cancer had returned. "I already went through three rounds of chemo," he informed Gabby. "The first two did nothing. And the third one almost killed me."

Erich appreciated his dad's effort during the hometown date but noted how it challenged his father.

Erich and Gabby from The Bachelorette

Craig Sjodin/ABc

"He's struggling for sure to be there to meet Gabby and for it to be like a family thing," Erich said in an on-camera interview during Monday's episode. "I have to show my dad how much she means to me because it's really important."

The date ultimately strengthened both Erich and Gabby's feelings for each other.

Gabby told the cameras that seeing Erich with his family "made my feelings so much deeper for him."

Later, Gabby and Erich got some one-on-one time after the family meetup. "I am really falling for you, Gabby," Erich said. "I think now I might even be falling in love with you."

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.