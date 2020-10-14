'Bachelorette' Clare Crawley's love at first sight: 'I definitely feel like I just met my husband'

Clare Crawley's already dramatic season of The Bachelorette has officially begun.

In March, it was announced that Clare Crawley would be making history as the oldest Bachelorette in history at 39-years-old, before production was ultimately shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, back in August, it was revealed that Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams would be replacing Clare, because Clare had fallen in love with a contestant early and did not want to finish out her season. On Tuesday night's season premiere, we may have found out who that guy who made such a big impression on Clare is.

From the moment Dale Moss, a 31-year-old former NFL player, stepped out of the limo, Clare was glowing and, following their meet and greet, Clare gave a large exhale as she stated, "Oh, man."

"I knew it," Clare said straight into camera before she added, "I definitely feel like I just met my husband. I'm shaking."

A shocked Chris Harrison then approached Clare asking, "Did you say you think you may have just met your husband?"

"Every other guy, I felt confident with," shared Clare. "But with Dale, everything else went dark around me .I don't even know what I just said. Did I sound okay? Did I say anything at all?"

Clare also stated, "I felt everything that I haven't felt ever." Harrison told Clare, "I've been doing this for a while. You are the first person that stood here and said, 'I just found my husband.'" Clare responded, "I felt it. I just know. I'm 39. Like, you know these things. I know what I want. I know when I feel that feeling."

Clare saying she might have just met her husband just minutes after meeting Dale was definitely talked about on social media.

Clare pretending to humor all these other guys meanwhile... #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/P6AC2XdjW2 — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) October 14, 2020

How it started vs. How it ended

Season 16 of #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/koGwsVHnDt — Anna (@missf00d) October 14, 2020

Some people also made fun of Chris Harrison's reaction and hilariously compared it to Anna's storyline in Frozen.

Chris Harrison’s face when Claire said she felt that Dale was her future husband #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/QUf0r0H33x — lol (@bachelorinpara6) October 14, 2020

Chris Harrison after Clare said I just met my husband. You know how many covid tests we did?#TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/B7mZfLXkg8 — Jilly P (@Jillybean683) October 14, 2020

Due to Clare's overwhelming reaction to meeting Dale, it was no surprise that the former NFL player ended up getting the first impression rose. However, some viewers were suspecting that Clare and Dale were a little too comfortable to have just met that night.

clare and dale pretending they didn’t know each other before filming #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/jxSTeq8Hho — dumb bitch (@stooopiddrunk) October 14, 2020

Why did Clare and Dale seem so familiar with each other.... hmmmm spill the tea!!!! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/M1znoWiTtb — The Grande Dame🌸 (@bravo_icon) October 14, 2020

It may not be all that surprising, though. Following the season premiere, Clare appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she revealed that since she had a few months in quarantine between the time production was canceled in March until the time it was picked back up in July, she spent her time googling the list of men who would be competing for her heart, which would likely mean she already had her favorites in mind before she finally met them in person.

On knowing a little bit about Dale prior to filming, Clare told Kimmel, "Being able to look him up, there was just a lot of good things that aligned with what I'm looking for that he kind of embodied. So yeah, there was a lot of things."

However, when Kimmel asked if the rumor that she hit it off with Dale so well that she decided to end her Bachelorette journey earlier, Clare said, "I can confirm that that is false."

With the ending to Clare's season already somewhat spoiled, a lot of Bachelor Nation is just waiting for Clare's journey to end so they can finally see Tayshia Adams.