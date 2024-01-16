“The Bachelorette”'s Clare Crawley and Husband Ryan Dawkins Welcome First Baby, a Girl: 'Dream Come True'

The new arrival is the first baby for Crawley and the third little girl for Dawkins

Clare Crawley Instagram (2) Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins (L), Clare Crawley and Ryan Dawkins celebrating the birth of their daughter (R)

Clare Crawley is officially a mom!

The Bachelorette alum, 42, and husband Ryan Dawkins have welcomed their first baby via surrogate, the reality star confirmed on her Instagram Story on Monday.

Sharing a video on her way to meet her baby girl, she showed the snowy roadsides and wrote, "Feels like a good day to have a baby!"

Crawley shared another update 14 hours later, sharing a photo where she and Dawkins hug while dressed in hospital scrubs.

"She's here! Healthy + beyond loved," the new mom wrote. "Dream come true."

Clare Crawley Instagram Clare Crawley driving through snow with caption "Feels like a good day to have a baby"

In July, Crawley shared a video where the former reality star took a basket of laundry out to hang dry, approaching the Mascot Sports CEO, 48, and kissing him as the camera panned out to show a onesie amid their hanging clothes.

Zooming in, the onesie read, "Worth the wait."

"Our laundry is about to get a whole lot cuter in 2024!! ✨This TRULY is what my dreams are made of! I can’t tell you how hard it has been to hold this secret in, as I’ve shared the last 10 years of my life with you all!" she wrote in the caption.

"This is one journey though that Ryan and I have been keeping close to our hearts as we navigated the uncertain world of IVF and all that comes with it up until this point. I can’t wait to share it all with you soon what it’s been like for us, and until then, we are so incredibly grateful to @eggwhisperer for making miracles happen! ✨"



"Baby Dawkins will be arriving via our amazing angel surrogate, in January 2024!!"

Dawkins is already dad to two daughters, ages 8 and 11.

In February, Crawley addressed speculation she was pregnant after a photo from a wedding she attended garnered attention.

"I understand the good intentions behind this... but it is never ok to ask someone this IMO," she wrote in her response on her Instagram Story. "You never know what someone's private/personal health journey is. I can promise you this... I will always share what I am comfortable sharing so you do not need to ask."

Later, Crawley said, "Children are in my present" and addressed her role as a stepmom.

"My husband has children. That makes me a step parent now to them and they are incredibly special to me. they count," she wrote.

