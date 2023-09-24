Bachelorette Becca Kufrin Welcomes First Baby, a Boy, with Fiancé Thomas Jacobs

Kufrin and Jacobs met on season 7 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' and got engaged in 2022

thomas jacobs/instagram Becca Kufrin and fiancé Thomas Jacobs have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Becca Kufrin is a mom!

The Bachelorette alum, 33, and her fiancé Thomas Jacobs, 30, have welcomed their first baby together.

Jacobs adorably announced the happy news with an Instagram post featuring a photo of the couple's front porch newly decorated with a doormat printed with the message, "Baby Sleeping. Please don't ruin this for us." The porch also featured a hanging sign that declared, "Shhh… Baby is sleeping."

The proud new dad captioned the post simply, "Home," adding a blue heart.

Kufrin has yet to post about the baby's arrival on her own Instagram page.

Kufrin and Jacobs met while competing on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2021. Although they broke up during the season finale, the pair eventually got back together, with Jacobs proposing in 2022.

This is Kufrin's third engagement. She first got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, then accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on her own season of The Bachelorette.

Kufrin and Jacobs' engagement made waves because of the role reversal: Kufrin was the one who proposed to Jacobs. However, in October 2022, the couple got engaged again after Jacobs planned his own proposal.

In April, the two announced that they were expanding their family, making their big pregnancy announcement on their respective Instagram accounts. Posing with their two canine furbabies and a strip of ultrasound photos, the couple revealed that they will be adding a fifth member to the clan this fall.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," the two wrote, alongside a series of shots with the couple showing off the baby pics to the dogs, and Thomas proudly holding up a tiny San Diego Padres onesie. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."

The series of pictures concluded with a video from Kufrin's actual ultrasound appointment, displaying the baby's movement on screen.

Kufrin added the humorous hashtag: "#pregnantnotpasta" to the post, as well.

