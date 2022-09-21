Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Alum DeMario Jackson Sued by 2 Women for Alleged Sexual Assault

DeMario Jackson is seen on May 21,

DeMario Jackson is being accused of sexual assault by two women who say they met the reality star online.

In a complaint filed Tuesday in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County and obtained by PEOPLE, Jackson, 35, is being sued by two women whose identity are concealed. They are named as Jane Doe 1, a 25-year-old Pittsburgh native who says she met Jackson on a dating app, and Jane Doe 2, a 28-year-old from Cleveland who alleges she began talking to Jackson via social media.

Through their attorney, the women accuse Jackson — who appeared in season 13 of ABC's The Bachelorette in 2017 and season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise later that year — of using his celebrity status when "trolling the internet or otherwise attempting to locate unsuspecting women, such as the Plaintiffs in order to abuse them."

"These women who have come forward with their horror stories of how they were brutally sexually assaulted by Mr. Jackson are the latest brave victims to share their stories of how a powerful male used his celebrity status to manipulate, intimidate and silence them," the plaintiffs' attorney Keith M. Davidson tells PEOPLE in a statement. "They, like so many other victims in the #metoo reckoning, will be silent no more. Justice must be served. We look forward to holding all wrongdoers accountable for their despicable and scarring acts."

The filing alleges Jane Doe 1 went on a date with Jackson in downtown Los Angeles. At the end of the night, when she tried to get out of the car, Jackson allegedly grabbed and kissed her before he "exposed" himself.

"Jane Doe 1 was shocked and felt trapped," the complaint says, adding that she told Jackson "his behavior was unacceptable," and he then apologized. The two went on more dates, and Jane Doe 1 was "wooed" by his "charisma."

Following another night out, Jackson was allegedly intoxicated when he "forcefully sexually assaulted her" after she repeatedly told him she did not consent, per the complaint. The next morning, Jane Doe 1 went to a local hospital and had a rape kit done, making her "mentally and physically exhausted" and causing her to be "haunted with visions" of Jackson's alleged actions.

After a University of Southern California professor — whom Jane Doe 1 told about the alleged sexual assault before taking time off from school — "publicly [announced] the attack" to the class, the complaint says, Jane Doe 1 sought therapy at a treatment facility as well as group therapy.

She has had to leave work on disability and calls the alleged incident "by far the most traumatic experience in her life," according to the filing.

The complaint claims Jane Doe 2 met Jackson in April 2019 and communicated with him via social media. He asked her out on a date in July 2020 but allegedly said he didn't want to go out in public because his Bachelorette fame would ruin their night.

"He convinced Jane Doe 2 that his private home was the only viable option for their date," the complaint alleges.

At his home, Jackson allegedly attempted to have intercourse with Jane Doe 2 but she refused. "Defendant DeMario Jackson forced himself onto Plaintiff despite her demands to stop," per the filing.

She was "frantic and in a state of shock," the filing states, adding that Jackson later allegedly confessed he "committed an unconsented" act against her.

Jane Doe 2 also underwent testing for several STDs and attends therapy. The complaint says she "remains traumatized and utterly distressed."

Jackson is being sued for sexual battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiffs are suing for an unspecified amount of damages.

When reached by PEOPLE, a lawyer for Jackson had no comment at this time. TMZ was first to report the news.

The complaint comes five years after Jackson was accused of sexual misconduct on the set of ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, shutting down production.

Warner Bros. initiated an investigation of the alleged misconduct, all the contestants were sent home, and Corinne Olympios and Jackson both retained legal counsel. WB later determined no misconduct had occurred.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.