Bachelorette and Bachelor Couples Still Together: The Complete List

Which Bachelor and Bachelorette couples are still together? Well, how much time do you have?

The most recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are proof that truly anything can happen in Bachelor Nation. In Clayton Echard's finale—which aired on Tuesday, March 15, 2022—he was even rejected by his final choice. (But more on that soon.)

It’s not a secret that most of the twosomes who find love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette haven’t stayed together in the long run. That said, there are plenty of Bachelor and Bachelorette couples who have made it work. Here’s a comprehensive history of which Bachelorette and Bachelor couples are still together—and which ones have called it quits.

The Bachelor

SEASON 1

<h1 class="title">THE BACHELOR</h1><cite class="credit">Craig Sjodin/ABC</cite>

THE BACHELOR

Craig Sjodin/ABC

The couple: Alex Michel and Amanda Marsh

Their story: Michel selected Marsh over Trista Rehn in the first Bachelor finale but did not propose.

Their fate: SPLIT. Michel and Marsh dated for nearly a year before breaking up. Michel was last seen as a spokesman for Match.com and Princess Cruises, and Marsh married her childhood friend Jay Caldwell; they have a daughter together, named Chloe.

“I heard he’s married and I saw pictures of him and his children,” Marsh revealed on a podcast in July 2020, per Extra. “And [they’re] beautiful. I’m so happy for him.”

SEASON 2

<h1 class="title">MTV TRL: Ice Cube & The Bachelor</h1><cite class="credit">Scott Gries/Image Direct</cite>

MTV TRL: Ice Cube & The Bachelor

Scott Gries/Image Direct

The couple: Aaron Buerge and Helene Eksterowicz

Their story: Buerge proposed to Eksterowicz in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. Within months Buerge reportedly broke off their engagement in a Starbucks. The two then partnered to sell the 2.75-carat Harry Winston engagement ring on eBay and have each since married other people.

SEASON 3

<h1 class="title">2003 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">KMazur/Getty Images</cite>

2003 MTV Movie Awards - Arrivals

KMazur/Getty Images

The couple: Andrew Firestone and Jen Schefft

Their story: Firestone proposed to Schefft in the season finale, and she moved to California to be with him.

Their fate: SPLIT. Firestone married model Ivana Bozilovic in 2008 (they now have three children), and Schefft went on to appear on The Bachelorette.

SEASON 4

<h1 class="title">"The Bachelor" Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier Attend Luncheon in Their Honor Hosted by US Magazine</h1><cite class="credit">L. Busacca/WireImage</cite>

"The Bachelor" Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier Attend Luncheon in Their Honor Hosted by US Magazine

L. Busacca/WireImage

The couple: Bob Guiney and Estella Gardinier

Their story: Guiney proposed to Gardinier in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. Guiney went on to marry All My Children actor Rebecca Budig, but they’ve since divorced.

SEASON 5

<h1 class="title">88th Indianapolis 500 -Celebrity Parade</h1><cite class="credit">Michael Hickey/WireImage</cite>

88th Indianapolis 500 -Celebrity Parade

Michael Hickey/WireImage

The couple: Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin

Their story: The New York Giants backup quarterback selected Bowlin in the finale but did not propose.

Their fate: SPLIT. Their relationship lasted only a few months. Bowlin graduated from law school and is currently married with a son.

SEASON 6

<h1 class="title">THE BACHELOR</h1><cite class="credit">Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images</cite>

THE BACHELOR

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

The couple: Byron Velvick and Mary Delgado

Their story: Velvick proposed—in Spanish—to Delgado in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two had a tumultuous relationship over five years, including one instance of Delgado punching Velvick (reportedly over an appearance on a Bachelor reunion show). They officially split in 2009.

SEASON 7

<h1 class="title">Patrick McMullan Archives</h1><cite class="credit">Sam Bolton/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images</cite>

Patrick McMullan Archives

Sam Bolton/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The couple: Charlie O'Connell and Sarah Brice

Their story: O'Connell selected Brice in the finale but did not propose.

Their fate: SPLIT. They dated for two years, broke up, got back together for another two years, and broke up for good in 2010. O’Connell married Playboy model Anna Sophia Berglund, and Brice is married with two sons.

SEASON 8

<h1 class="title">The Daily Front Row Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of CBS Watch! Magazine - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images</cite>

The Daily Front Row Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of CBS Watch! Magazine - Arrivals

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The couple: Travis Lane Stork and Sarah Stone

Their story: Stork selected Stone in the finale, but again, no proposal.

Their fate: SPLIT. In what might be the quickest Bachelor relationship, the two broke up one week after the finale aired. They have both since married other people.

SEASON 9

<h1 class="title">THE BACHELOR ROME</h1><cite class="credit">Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images</cite>

THE BACHELOR ROME

Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

The couple: Prince Lorenzo Borghese and Jennifer Wilson

Their story: The proposal drought continues—Prince Lorenzo picked Wilson in the finale but with no engagement ring. (There was, however, a promise ring designed by his mom.)

Their fate: SPLIT. They broke up within a year.

SEASON 10

<h1 class="title">Audi Best Buddies Challenge - September 8, 2007</h1><cite class="credit">Steve Jennings/WireImage</cite>

Audi Best Buddies Challenge - September 8, 2007

Steve Jennings/WireImage

The couple: Andy Baldwin and Tessa Horst

Their story: Back in business—Navy officer Baldwin proposed to Horst in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two ended their engagement after the show but remained a couple until Horst broke up with Baldwin eight months later, while he was deployed to the Pacific.

SEASON 11

<h1 class="title">Celebrities Visit Extra</h1><cite class="credit">Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra</cite>

Celebrities Visit Extra

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Extra

No couple to report on, since Brad Womack famously didn’t pick either woman.

SEASON 12

<h1 class="title">The World Premiere of "Get Smart" - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Gregg DeGuire/WireImage</cite>

The World Premiere of "Get Smart" - Arrivals

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The couple: Matt Grant and Shayne Lamas

Their story: The first British Bachelor proposed to Lamas in the finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two broke up within a year. Lamas is now married to Nik Richie, and they appeared together on VH1’s Couples Therapy.

SEASON 13

<h1 class="title">THE BACHELOR</h1><cite class="credit">Kevin Casey/ABC via Getty Images</cite>

THE BACHELOR

Kevin Casey/ABC via Getty Images

The couple: Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

Their story: The Bachelorette runner-up proposed to Rycroft in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. Mesnick famously broke up with Rycroft at the After the Final Rose special and asked runner-up Molly Malaney for a second chance. Mesnick and Malaney are now married with a daughter, and Rycroft is married with two kids.

SEASON 14

<h1 class="title">2010 OK! Magazine Pre-Oscar Party With Performance By Keri Hilson</h1><cite class="credit">Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic</cite>

2010 OK! Magazine Pre-Oscar Party With Performance By Keri Hilson

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The couple: Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi

Their story: The “On the Wings of Love” season ended with Pavelka proposing to Girardi over Tenley Molzahn.

Their fate: SPLIT. Three months after the finale aired, Pavelka broke up with Girardi over the phone.

SEASON 15

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season Fifteen</h1><cite class="credit">Mark Wessels/Getty Images</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season Fifteen

Mark Wessels/Getty Images

The couple: Brad Womack and Emily Maynard

Their story: For Womack’s second time around, he proposed to Maynard.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two ended their engagement three months after the finale aired, with Womack stating he’d “dodged a bullet.”

SEASON 16

<h1 class="title">Ben And Courtney Of ABC's "The Bachelor" Host An Evening At PURE Nightclub</h1><cite class="credit">Steven Lawton/FilmMagic</cite>

Ben And Courtney Of ABC's "The Bachelor" Host An Evening At PURE Nightclub

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic

The couple: Ben Flajnik and Courtney Robertson

Their story: Flajnik proposed to Robertson, the girl “not there to make friends,” over Lindzi Cox.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two ended their engagement months later, and Flajnik went on to allegedly date Kris Jenner.

SEASON 17

<h1 class="title">ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2013</h1><cite class="credit">Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images</cite>

ABC's "Good Morning America" - 2013

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

The couple: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici

Their story: Lowe proposed to Giudici over Lindsay Yenter in Thailand.

Their fate: TOGETHER. The Lowes are the only final Bachelor couple to ever get married, which they did on ABC in January 2014. The pair share two sons, Samuel and Isaiah, as well as a daughter, Mia.

SEASON 18

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 18</h1><cite class="credit">Rick Rowell/Getty Images</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 18

Rick Rowell/Getty Images

The couple: Juan Pablo Galavis and Nikki Ferrell

Their story: In one of the most heated finales, Galavis picked Ferrell over Clare Crawley, but did not propose—or say “I love you.”

Their fate: SPLIT. Not even a trip to VH1’s Couples Therapy could save this relationship: They broke up in November 2014.

SEASON 19

<h1 class="title">Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 15, 2015</h1><cite class="credit">Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images</cite>

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 15, 2015

Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The couple: Chris Soules and Whitney Bischoff

Their story: Soules proposed to Bischoff in his Iowa farmhouse.

Their fate: SPLIT. Get all the details on their breakup here. Soules was later convicted of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

SEASON 20

<cite class="credit">ABC via Getty Images</cite>
ABC via Getty Images

The couple: Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

Their story: Higgins proposed to Bushnell in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two lived together in Denver and launched a reality series about their relationship, but eventually split in 2017 with “heavy hearts.”

SEASON 21

<h1 class="title">NICK VIALL, VANESSA</h1><cite class="credit">Terhi Tuovinen/ABC</cite>

NICK VIALL, VANESSA

Terhi Tuovinen/ABC

The couple: Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi

Their story: After two failed proposals on The Bachelorette, Viall finally found success with Grimaldi in Finland.

Their fate: SPLIT. During the After the Final Rose special, Grimaldi admitted that their relationship had some difficult moments. And by August 2017 they called off the engagement.

SEASON 22

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 22</h1><cite class="credit">Paul Hebert</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 22

Paul Hebert

The couple: Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin

Their story: Luyendyk proposed to Kufrin in the season finale, but then...

Their fate: SPLIT. During the After the Final Rose special, Luyendyk revealed that he broke up with Kufrin in order to pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham. He and Burnham are married, and Kufrin went on to lead her own season of The Bachelorette. (But we’ll get to that.)

SEASON 23

<h1 class="title">CASSIE, COLTON UNDERWOOD</h1><cite class="credit">John Fleenor/ABC</cite>

CASSIE, COLTON UNDERWOOD

John Fleenor/ABC

The couple: Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph

Their story: Randolph chose to leave the show during her Fantasy Suite date. Distraught, Underwood broke up with the remaining women in an attempt to convince Randolph to stay. The gamble worked, though the season did not end in a proposal.

Their fate: SPLIT. After dating on and off, the couple called it quits in May 2020. Randolph then filed a restraining order in September 2020, alleging Underwood was “stalking and harassing her,” sending “unsettling text messages” and placing “a tracking device on her vehicle.”

SEASON 24

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24</h1><cite class="credit">John Fleenor</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24

John Fleenor

The couple: Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss

Their story: Weber proposed to Sluss in the finale, but the engagement didn’t last long because...

Their fate: SPLIT. Weber and Sluss broke up shortly after the finale, which was shown during the After the Final Rose special. Weber then reunited with Madison Prewett, who had left days before the Final Rose ceremony…but that didn’t last long either. Long, messy story short: He went on to date another one of his former contestants, Kelley Flanagan.

SEASON 25

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 25</h1><cite class="credit">Craig Sjodin</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 25

Craig Sjodin

The couple: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell

Their story: Although James ultimately decided not to propose to Kirkconnell in the finale, he did express a desire to continue a relationship with her.

Their fate: SPLIT…AND THEN TOGETHER. While James’s season of The Bachelor was airing, Kirkconnell’s past racist actions—including photos of her at an Antebellum South–themed party—came to light. James revealed in the After the Finale Rose special that he broke up with Kirkconnell because of it. “It’s heartbreaking,” James told host Emmanuel Acho. “If you don’t understand that something like [a plantation] is problematic in 2018, there’s a lot of me that you won’t understand. It’s as simple as that.” However, the breakup didn't last too long: The two were later spotted reconnecting and are still together as of June 2022.

Season 26

<h1 class="title">SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD</h1><cite class="credit">Craig Sjodin</cite>

SUSIE, CLAYTON ECHARD

Craig Sjodin

The couple: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans

Their story: After it came to light that Clayton told all three of his final women that he was in love with them, Evans rejected Echard's proposal in the finale. How dramatic!

Their fate: Well, not too dramatic: On the After the Final Rose special, Echard and Evans revealed that they reconnected after the show and are now boyfriend and girlfriend.

The Bachelorette

SEASON 1

<h1 class="title">GOOD MORNING AMERICA</h1><cite class="credit">Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images</cite>

GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

The couple: Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter

Their story: Rehn selected Sutter in the finale, and he proposed.

Their fate: TOGETHER. The two married on ABC in December 2003 and have two children.

SEASON 2

<h1 class="title">Day in the Life of "The Bachelorette"</h1><cite class="credit">J. Merritt</cite>

Day in the Life of "The Bachelorette"

J. Merritt

The couple: Meredith Phillips and Ian McKee

Their story: Phillips, who was the third runner-up on Bob Guiney’s Bachelor season, chose McKee in the finale. McKee proposed.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two ended their engagement a year later. Phillips married her high school sweetheart.

SEASON 3

<h1 class="title">2005 ABC Winter Press Tour Party - Arrivals</h1><cite class="credit">Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic</cite>

2005 ABC Winter Press Tour Party - Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

No couple to report on since Jen Schefft rejected both of her final guys.

SEASON 4

<h1 class="title">Florida Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers</h1><cite class="credit">Jeff Gross/Getty Images</cite>

Florida Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

The couple: DeAnna Pappas and Jesse Csincsak

Their story: Pappas, who was one of the two women Brad Womack rejected in his first season, accepted Csincsak’s proposal over Jason Mesnick in the finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two broke up six months before their wedding date. Pappas went on to marry the twin of Bachelorette contestant Michael Stagliano, Stephen (they now have a daughter); Csincsak married a contestant from Bachelor season 13, Ann Lueders (they have two children).

SEASON 5

<h1 class="title">USA - Venexiana - Spring 2010 - Mercedes Benz Fashion Week</h1><cite class="credit">Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images</cite>

USA - Venexiana - Spring 2010 - Mercedes Benz Fashion Week

Lars Niki/Corbis via Getty Images

The couple: Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski

Their story: Harris, the third runner-up from Jason Mesnick’s season, accepted Swiderski’s proposal in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. Harris ended the engagement a year later.

SEASON 6

<h1 class="title">Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez Visit Sea World</h1><cite class="credit">Jerod Harris/AF/Getty Images</cite>

Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez Visit Sea World

Jerod Harris/AF/Getty Images

The couple: Ali Fedotowsky and Roberto Martinez

Their story: Fedotowsky, who left Jake Pavelka’s season of The Bachelor, accepted Martinez’s proposal in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two broke up less than a year later. Fedotowsky is now married to TV host Kevin Manno.

SEASON 7

<h1 class="title">The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert And JP Rosenbaum Celebrate One-Year Anniversary At ME Cancun And Kick-Off DJ Lab Sessions</h1><cite class="credit">Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Me Cancun</cite>

The Bachelorette's Ashley Hebert And JP Rosenbaum Celebrate One-Year Anniversary At ME Cancun And Kick-Off DJ Lab Sessions

Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Me Cancun

The couple: Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Their story: Hebert, who was the runner-up on Brad Womack’s second season, accepted Rosenbaum’s proposal over Ben Flajnik in the finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two married on ABC in December 2012, welcomed their first son in September 2014, and a daughter in 2016. But sadly the couple announced they were getting a divorce in 2020.

SEASON 8

<h1 class="title">Emily Maynard Hosts Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Best Or Bust Party At Macy's</h1><cite class="credit">Mike Lawrie/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics</cite>

Emily Maynard Hosts Benefit Cosmetics Beauty Best Or Bust Party At Macy's

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images for Benefit Cosmetics

The couple: Emily Maynard and Jef Holm

Their story: Maynard, having split from Brad Womack, accepted Holm’s proposal in the finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two ended their engagement three months after the finale aired. Maynard is now married with four kids.

SEASON 9

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 9</h1><cite class="credit">Matt Petit/ABC via Getty Images</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 9

Matt Petit/ABC via Getty Images

The couple: Desiree Hartsock and Chris Siegfried

Their story: Hartsock accepted Siegfried’s proposal in the finale.

Their fate: TOGETHER. They married in January 2015, but (shockingly) not on ABC. Chris Harrison assured fans that this was “not a sign of disrespect for Des and Chris.” They share two children.

SEASON 10

<h1 class="title">andi dorfman bachelorette belgium</h1><cite class="credit">ABC</cite>

andi dorfman bachelorette belgium

ABC

The couple: Andi Dorfman and Josh Murray

Their story: Dorfman, who left Juan Pablo’s season of The Bachelor, accepted Murray’s proposal in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two ended their engagement after looking very much in love at a Bachelor premiere event because they “didn’t better each other” (among other reasons).

SEASON 11

<h1 class="title">Kaitlyn Bristowe's Surreal *Bachelorette* Season</h1><cite class="credit">Getty Images</cite>

Kaitlyn Bristowe's Surreal *Bachelorette* Season

Getty Images

The couple: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth

Their story: After a season full of ups and downs, Bristowe accepted Booth’s proposal in the season finale.

Their fate: SPLIT. The two were engaged for three years but finally called it off in 2018. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends,” the pair said in a joint statement. “We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

SEASON 12

<cite class="credit">ABC</cite>
ABC

The couple: JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Their story: Fletcher was clearly smitten with Rodgers from the start—and she accepted his proposal in the season finale.

Their fate: TOGETHER. After postponing their summer 2020 wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Fletcher and Rodgers finally got married in May 2022.

SEASON 13

<h1 class="title">Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 8, 2017</h1><cite class="credit"> Raymond Hall/GC Images</cite>

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 8, 2017

Raymond Hall/GC Images

The couple: Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

Their story: Abasolo proposed in the season finale, and Lindsay happily accepted.

Their fate: TOGETHER. The two are now married and planning their next steps as a family.

SEASON 14

<h1 class="title">Celebrities Visit Build - August 7, 2018</h1><cite class="credit">Roy Rochlin</cite>

Celebrities Visit Build - August 7, 2018

Roy Rochlin

The couple: Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen

Their story: After a brutal breakup with Ari Luyendyk Jr., Kufrin fell in love with Yrigoyen despite his controversial social media history.

Their fate: SPLIT. The couple ended their relationship in September 2020 after a two-year engagement.

SEASON 15

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15</h1><cite class="credit">ABC/Getty Images</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15

ABC/Getty Images

The couple: Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt

Their story: Wyatt was an early front-runner from the start, and he proposed to Brown in the finale episode. However, a bombshell interview emerged during the season’s run when an ex-girlfriend claimed he dated her up until he left for the show.

Their fate: SPLIT. During the Bachelorette season 15 finale, Brown revealed that she and Wyatt are no longer engaged or together: “That's not what I said yes to.” While it’s been a wild ride ever since, Brown is currently dating model Adam Woolard.

SEASON 16

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 16</h1><cite class="credit">Craig Sjodin</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 16

Craig Sjodin

The couple: Clare Crawley and Dale Moss

Their story: Another wild ride! Crawley and Moss hit it off from the start…so much so that the Bachelorette decided to break up with the other contestants by episode four. Luckily, Tayshia Adams agreed to step in as the season’s Bachelorette.

Their fate: SPLIT. Moss proposed after learning that Crawley was ending her journey on The Bachelorette for him, but they broke up a few months later.

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 16</h1><cite class="credit">Craig Sjodin</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 16

Craig Sjodin

The couple: Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

Their story: After Tayshia Adams agreed to replace Crawley as the season 16 Bachelorette, she found love with New Yorker Zac Clark.

Their fate: SPLIT. Clark proposed in the season finale, and Adams said yes. However, the two had broken up by late 2021.

SEASON 17

<cite class="credit">ABC/Craig Sjodin</cite>
ABC/Craig Sjodin

The couple: Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes

Their story: After some drama and tears, Katie and Blake got engaged during the season 17 finale.

Their fate: SPLIT.  Two months after their engagement aired on national television, the pair announced their split in a joint statement on October 25, 2021.

SEASON 18

<h1 class="title">ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 18</h1><cite class="credit">Christopher Willard</cite>

ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 18

Christopher Willard

The couple: Michelle Young and Nate Olukoya

Their story: Nate got down on one knee and told Michelle he'd be willing to move to Minnesota.

Their fate: SPLIT. Less than a year after getting engaged, the former couple announced their breakup on Instagram Stories on June 17, 2022.

