“Bachelorette” Alum Romeo Alexander, Fiancée Caroline Sullivan Expecting First Baby

The couple met at Dumbo House in Brooklyn in February 2022 and announced their engagement this past January

Bachelorette alum Romeo Alexander is going to be a dad!

The reality star, 34, and his fiancée Caroline Sullivan announced the news in a sweet Instagram post on Friday. In the pics, Sullivan and Alexander smile as the mom-to-be proudly holds her growing baby bump with Alexander behind her.

In other images, the pair place their hands around Sullivan's belly to create heart shapes, and Alexander sweetly kisses his future wife on her temple.

"Our loving is growing! 🤍🤍🤍 ," they captioned the joint social media post. "The best is yet to come 😊."

In the comment section, they received lots of love and well wishes from their fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Elise Mosca wrote, "Wow congratulations!!" as Kristin Hopkins added, "Omggg! 🥹🩷🩵 How exciting!"

"So exciting!! Holy heck congratulations!!!!!" wrote John Hersey, while Olivia Caridi told the couple, "So excited you guys!!"

It's been a milestone year for the pair, who announced their engagement in January 2024.

They shared the details exclusively with PEOPLE, revealing that he popped the question in Central Park on Dec. 27.

“I was completely shocked!" Sullivan recalled. "Romeo told me we were going to dinner at a nice restaurant near Central Park, and that I had to wear something fancy. My sister was in town and leaving that day, so he suggested we show her around the park before dinner. When we got to the location, this amazing photographer (Sarah Heilbronner) was pretending to do a photo shoot and generously asked us if we wanted a picture! That is when he dropped down on one knee. It was perfect.”

Alexander confessed he thought "Caroline had already figured everything out," however, he was determined to "confuse her in order to keep an element of surprise."

The pair met in February 2022 at Dumbo House in Brooklyn, Sullivan told PEOPLE. They first connected at the coat check but didn't get each other's information right away. Alexander said he wanted to eat dinner at the Soho House property but it was "too crowded," so he asked Sullivan if she knew any good places nearby. He ended up leaving but turned back around to talk to Sullivan more.

The two ended up chatting and Sullivan said she knew right away that he was "the one." She even text her friends that night, "I just met [my] husband."



