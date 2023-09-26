‘Bachelorette’ Alum Josh Seiter Checks Into Mental Health Facility Following False Death Report

The former reality TV star and mental health advocate has said he's checked into a mental health facility following the hack of his Instagram in August

Following Josh Seiter's Instagram hack that saw the false announcement of his death in late August, The Bachelorette alum said he's checked into a mental health facility.

The former reality TV star, 36, shared on Instagram Monday that he will be "logging off" social media to spend time at a wellness facility following weeks of "unending harassment."

"For the last month I've received hundreds of hateful messages and unending harassment related to my account being hacked," he shared with his 583,000 followers.

"I wish I was stronger but I can't take any more and am logging off of social media for good and am checking myself into a wellness facility now to try to get some kind of handle on my mental health," he continued. "I am losing my phone in the next hour. I love you all. To the people sending me death threats, you win."

Seiter appeared as a prospective suitor on season 11 of ABC's The Bachelorette in 2015 during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season but was eliminated during week one.

On Aug. 28, a statement attributed to Seiter's family appeared on his Instagram feed announcing he had died, with no cause declared at the time.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua's unexpected passing," the announcement read. "As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world."

"His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone," the statement continued. "Although our heartache at Joshua's passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace."

Less than 24 hours later, Seiter deleted the previous false death statement and uploaded a personal video declaring his account had been compromised.

PEOPLE spoke to Seiter on the phone shortly after the incident to confirm he was alive. Seiter — who has long been open about his mental health journey — called the hack “very unfortunate” and said he wants to keep being an advocate for honest discussions about mental health.

“If you’re not open and honest, it precludes a connection to other people that are going through something similar,” Seiter told PEOPLE. “Silence is going to lead inevitably to more suffering and more pain. I feel like when you’re open about something, it opens up connections to other people who might be going through the same thing.”

In July, Seiter posted about his mental health on Instagram, writing, “When I was 21 I was completely catatonic and committed to a psychiatric ward. When I was 22 I tried taking my own life. At 23, I underwent electroshock therapy.”



Today, Seiter uses cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and exercise to manage his mental health as a “holistic approach to battling back against the depression and anxiety.”

“It allows me to restructure lots of the anxiety that I feel is from faulty thinking,” he said of CBT. “The thinking is usually, ‘I must be liked by others, I must have others' approval, I must do well. I must be great. I must not embarrass myself.’ And then we don’t live up to those impossible standards of perfection, we denigrate ourselves.”

Seiter told PEOPLE he wants his life to continue so he can keep searching for that sense of purpose.



“I just want to keep working on myself,” he said. “I want to keep living. I want to keep searching for peace and happiness. I don’t have any grand goals of conquering the world or anything, I just want to find meaning in life.”

If you or someone you know needs mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

