Bachelorette Alum Hannah Brown Shows Off Matching Christmas Pajamas with Boyfriend Adam Woolard

Hannah Brown and her boyfriend Adam Woolard had a very merry Christmas.

On Wednesday, the Bachelorette alum, 27, shared a series of photos from the holiday, including one of her and Woolard, 31, in matching green-and-white striped pajamas. Other images included her boarding a plane with her boyfriend, opening up presents and spending time with her family.

"A candid Christmas.🎄," she captioned the post on Instagram. "Also, the only photos I have of the past week. 🤷🏼‍♀️ that's when you know it's good."

Brown and Woolard have been together for over a year after meeting on a dating app. Ahead of the release of her book, God Bless This Mess, last month, she opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with the fashion sales director.

"He knows himself and I think that's the biggest thing," she said at the time. "He's very confident in what he deserves and what he wants to give someone else. He's genuine and he's truly one of the best humans I've ever met. And he is so cute!"

The reality star added that she and Woolard — whom she noted didn't watch The Bachelorette — are a perfect fit in more ways than one.

"I have a lot of energy and he is so calm," she said. "I think he's entertained by my frazzleness!"

"I've always longed for safety in relationships but I've put myself in unsafe positions," Brown continued. "Adam keeps showing up. And he always makes me feel so safe."

Before Christmas, Brown and Woolard both documented a holiday-themed date in New York City on their Instagram pages.

Three photos posted to Brown's feed showed the pair ice skating at Rockefeller Center, as well as enjoying some city views from Top of the Rock. "On the rocks, please! 🎄🥂⛸," Brown captioned the photo.

Woolard also shared his photos with Brown and added a bonus video of another couple proposing.

"See the champ in the red behind us?" Woolard captioned the photos. "He proposed… then destroyed his tailbone on the ice… twice 😂 Swipe for confirmation. This guy is WINNING 👏."