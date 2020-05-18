‘Bachelorette’ Alum Hannah Brown Apologizes for Saying the N-Word

Click here to read the full article.

Former “The Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown has apologized for her use of the N-word on social media.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown took to Instagram Stories on Sunday with a post in which she wrote, “I owe you all a major apology. There is no excuse, and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and seen the hurt that I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private, this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better.”

More from Variety

The apology followed an incident on Saturday night in which Brown, broadcasting on Instagram Live, sang lyrics to rapper DaBaby’s song “Rockstar” out loud — including the N-word. Video of the incident is no longer available on Brown’s Instagram account. In a subsequent video, also no longer available on Instagram, Brown expressed surprise at having used the word and said “I’m so sorry” repeatedly. But Brown also appeared in that video to blame her brother for saying the word, continuing, “I don’t think — maybe I did. Maybe it was Patrick,” after another unseen person speaking off camera seemed to encourage her to blame her brother.

Brown was the star of Season 15 of “The Bachelorette,” which aired last year on ABC. The show is produced by Warner Horizon Television. Brown was also a contestant on another ABC reality franchise, “Dancing With the Stars,” winning Season 28 in the fall of 2019. Brown, a frequent beauty pageant contestant, was named Miss Alabama USA in 2018. She subsequently competed in the 2018 Miss USA competition.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.