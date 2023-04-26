'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Thomas Jacobs

Kufrin and Jacobs met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in 2022

Craig Sjodin/ABC/Getty

Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are expecting a baby!

The reality star, 33, and her fiancé, 30, made their big pregnancy announcement on their respective Instagram accounts Wednesday. Posing with their two canine furbabies and a strip of ultrasound photos, the couple revealed that they will be adding a fifth member to the clan this fall.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," the two wrote, alongside a series of shots with the couple showing off the baby pics to the dogs, and Thomas proudly holding up a tiny San Diego Padres onesie. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad."

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

The series of pictures concluded with a video from Kufrin's actual ultrasound appointment, displaying the baby's movement on screen.

Kufrin added the humorous hashtag: "#pregnantnotpasta" to the post, as well.

The pregnancy marks the first (human) child for both Kufrin and Jacobs.

Becca Kufrin/Instagram

Having first met on Bachelor in Paradise in 2021, they initially hit it off, but broke up during the season finale. They eventually got back together, and by October 2021, they were a couple sharing all of their cutest moments on social media.

The two got engaged in the spring of 2022, marking Kufrin's third engagement. She first got engaged to Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, then accepted a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen on her own season of The Bachelorette.

Kufrin and Jacobs' engagement garnered extra attention because of the role reversal: Kufrin was the one who proposed to Jacobs. However, in October 2022, the couple got engaged again after Jacobs planned his own proposal.

"The thought, care and excitement that he put behind his proposal meant the world to me. He prepped for weeks to get it ready," Kufrin told PEOPLE at the time.

