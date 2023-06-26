'The Bachelorette' 2023 contestants: Meet the men vying for Charity Lawson's heart
The 20th season of "The Bachelorette" is set to begin June 26 with Charity Lawson serving as ABC's leading lady for the milestone season.
Lawson, the fourth-runner up on Zack Shallcross' season of "The Bachelor," will have her pick of 25 contestants in her pursuit of love.
According to Lawson's bio on ABC's website, she is searching for a life partner who "loves dogs, thrifting, and a good tailgate; but, above all else, is honest, empathetic and values her for who she is."
With parents who have been married for over 47 years, Lawson is "eager to find a lasting love" to match their example, according to the network's bio.
The season 20 contestants range in age from 24 to 33 with occupations such as pro wrestler, underwater welder, yacht captain and tennis professional.
Here's what we know about the 25 men vying for Lawson's heart this season, via ABC.
Aaron B.
Age: 29
Occupation: Software salesman
Hometown: San Diego, California
Aaron S.
Age: 33
Occupation: Firefighter
Hometown: San Diego
Adrian
Age: 33
Occupation: Realtor
Hometown: Northridge, California
Brayden
Age: 24
Occupation: Travel nurse
Hometown: San Diego
Caleb A.
Age: 29
Occupation: Resident physician
Hometown: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Caleb B.
Age: 24
Occupation: Pro wrestler
Hometown: Orlando, Florida
Chris
Age: 27
Occupation: World record jumper
Hometown: White Plains, New York
Dotun
Age: 30
Occupation: Integrative medicine specialist
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
James
Age: 28
Occupation: Attorney
Hometown: Chicago
Joe
Age: 32
Occupation: Tech operations director
Hometown: San Francisco
Joey
Age: 27
Occupation: Tennis pro
Hometown: Lawai, Hawaii
John
Age: 27
Occupation: Data scientist
Hometown: New York
John Henry
Age: 30
Occupation: Underwater welder
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia
Josh
Age: 28
Occupation: Graduate student at Harvard University
Hometown: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Kaleb K.
Age: 26
Occupation: Construction salesman
Hometown: Norcross, Georgia
Khalid
Age: 28
Occupation: Tech recruiter
Hometown: Dearborn, Michigan
Michael
Age: 28
Occupation: Yacht captain
Hometown: Chicago
Nic
Age: 32
Occupation: HR executive
Hometown: Bayonne, New Jersey
Peter
Age: 33
Occupation: Airline pilot
Hometown: New York
Sean
Age: 25
Occupation: Software sales rep
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Spencer
Age: 32
Occupation: Medical sales director
Hometown: Moorpark, California
Tanner
Age: 30
Occupation: Mortgage lender
Hometown: Pittsburgh
Taylor
Age: 32
Occupation: Loan officer
Hometown: Springboro, Ohio
Warwick
Age: 27
Occupation: Construction manager
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Xavier
Age: 27
Occupation: Biomedical scientist
Hometown: Carrboro, North Carolina
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Bachelorette' 2023 contestants: Season 20 premiere debuts 25 men