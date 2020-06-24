'Bachelor' stars like Tyler Cameron and Colton Underwood can’t get enough of this flattering T-shirt

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve ever wondered how the men in Bachelor Nation are able to rock a T-shirt better than anyone else, keep reading — because we finally know their secret.

Tyler Cameron, Colton Underwood and more stars from “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” somehow make ordinary looks like a T-shirt and jeans or a casual suit into seemingly effortless, paparazzi-ready moments. For example, there was Cameron’s fling with Gigi Hadid last summer when he was photographed leaving her apartment with perfectly disheveled hair, khaki shorts and a form-fitting tee on several occasions. Let’s also not forget Underwood’s appearance at the People’s Choice Awards alongside fiancée, Cassie Randolph, where he rocked a black suit paired with a simple T-shirt, making for a chic, monochromatic look.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tyler Cameron, in a Crew Curve-Hem T-shirt by Cuts, leaving Gigi Hadid’s apartment in August 2019 in New York City.

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

While certainly some of this can be attributed to their unattainable physiques and access to top-notch clothing as reality stars-turned-influencers, there is one method to their madness that has proven to be an unheralded secret — until now.

Whenever the “Bachelorette” fan-favorites, as well as several NFL stars like Tim Tebow, JJ Watt and Patrick Mahomes, are photographed wearing T-shirts, chances are they’re from Cuts.

Colton Underwood, in a Crew Curve-Hem T-shirt by Cuts, at the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards in November 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

The brand, which Steven Borrelli founded in 2018, seeks to make the perfect T-shirt, all of which are almost impossibly flattering.

All Cuts T-shirts are made in its exclusive, anti-wrinkle Pyca fabric, which was developed by the brand. The shirts, which are sleek enough to work for a date night, a coffee run or a day at the office, are offered with slight variations that let customers choose what works best for them. In addition to being offered in a variety of colors, Cuts’ T-shirts come in three hem varieties (classic, split and elongated) and three neckline options (crew, V-neck and henley). They also sell long and short-sleeved versions.

Story continues

Both Cameron and Underwood have been spotted multiple times wearing the Crew Curve-Hem T-shirt in various colors, which takes a classic crewneck tee and puts a flattering twist on it by curving its bottom hemline. Cameron is also a known fan of the Crew Split-Hem, which he wore during another one of his outings with Hadid.

We at In The Know tried two of the shirts, both of which were tighter around the arms and chest, while remaining loose — but still fitted — in the torso. They really do fit wonderfully, and the flexible fabric has a nice weight to it.

While we may need to put a bit more work in the gym to be able to pull off a T-shirt as well as Tyler Cameron or Colton Underwood do, snagging a few T-shirts from Cuts was definitely a step in the right direction.

Shop: Cuts Crew Curve-Hem T-shirt, $48

Credit: Cuts

If you enjoyed this story, check out this recent article on another celeb-favorite item: Rihanna’s viral dress.

Other Posts From In The Know:

The curvy model who walked the Chanel runway is sparking debate about what’s considered “plus size”

Shop our favorite beauty products from In The Know Beauty on TikTok

Subscribe to our daily newsletter to stay In The Know

15 gorgeous Pride makeup looks you can recreate right now

The post ‘The Bachelor’ stars can’t get enough of this flattering T-shirt appeared first on In The Know.