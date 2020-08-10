The Bachelor Star Vanessa Grimaldi Is Engaged to Josh Wolfe

The Bachelor season 21 winner Vanessa Grimaldi has found her happily ever after!

Grimaldi, 32, is engaged to her boyfriend, Canadian businessman Josh Wolfe, she announced Monday on Instagram. The romantic news comes after Grimaldi told her Instagram followers on Sunday night that the couple was headed on a road trip to Quebec City.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Grimaldi reveals that Wolfe popped the question atop the Saint-Louis Gate "in what was an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit." An accordion player performed songs, including "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, for the fiancés. "It was absolutely beautiful!" the bride-to-be gushes.

Grimaldi adds that the proposal completely took her by surprise.

"I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when it did," she explains. "Josh is the first person I am with where I am at complete ease and where I never second-guessed his love for me. I’ve been ready to say YES! I am the luckiest woman!"

In 2017, Grimaldi, a special education teacher from Montreal, became a reality TV star when she accepted Nick Viall's final rose on The Bachelor but split. The two got engaged on the finale five months after the proposal aired. "We just realized we were different people fighting to keep a relationship when ultimately we just weren’t the best fit for each other,” she told PEOPLE at the time.

Grimaldi continued to lead a relatively private life in Canada after the show, founding No Better You, which helps build sensory rooms for schools with special education programs, and starting her own lifestyle YouTube channel.

Congrats to the happy couple!