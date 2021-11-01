‘The Bachelor’ Returns To Monday Nights On ABC’s Midseason Schedule

“The Bachelor” is back on Monday nights this winter, as the dating show enters a new era with a new host.

“The Bachelor,” which will be hosted by Jesse Palmer, will premiere on Jan. 3 at 8:00 p.m., returning the flagship show to its normal and coveted timeslot. The franchise has been airing on Tuesday nights this fall with the current season of “The Bachelorette,” as Bachelor Nation has gotten year-round programming in 2021 with two seasons of “Bachelorette” and “Bachelor In Paradise” this past summer. The new season marks the first season not led by longtime host Chris Harrison, who departed the franchise earlier this year.

Also on ABC’s midseason schedule is the farewell season of the Emmy-nominated and groundbreaking comedy “Black-ish,” which will sign off after eight seasons. The final, star-studded season will feature a guest appearance by former first lady Michelle Obama.

New series coming to ABC for the 2021-2022 season are workplace comedy “Abbott Elementary” (Jan. 4), the limited series “Women of the Movement” (Jan. 6), which will tell the story of Mamie Till-Mobley seeking justice for son Emmett Till, and the Latinx drama “Promised Land” (Jan. 24).

“Abbott Elementary” is a workplace comedy from creator, writer and star Quinta Brunson. The series follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers, and a slightly tone-deaf principal, as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter and Sheryl Lee Ralph also star with Brunson, who will executive produce with Justin Halperin and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn. Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television are behind the series.

“Abbott Elementary” will have a special early premiere on Tuesday, Dec. 7, ahead of its regular timeslot on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

“Women of the Movement” is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who risked her life in 1955 to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. The six-episode series will aired in three parts, beginning Jan. 6 at 8:00 p.m. Adrienne Warren plays the leading role, alongside Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, Julia McDermott and Cedric Joe as Emmett Till.

Marissa Jo Cerar is creator, executive producer and showrunner on “Women of the Movement,” which has an A-list producing team, including Jay-Z and Will Smith. Executive producers are Kapital Entertainment’s Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and Michael Lohmann; Roc Nation’s Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith; Westbrook’s Smith and James Lassiter; Rosanna Grace of Serendipity Group Inc.; Alex Foster and John Powers Middleton of Middleton Media Group; David Clark of Mazo Partners; and Gina Prince-Bythewood, who directed the first episode. Tina Mabry, Julie Dash and Kasi Lemmons also serve as directors, and Reverend Wheeler Parker Jr., Dr. Marvel Parker, Ms. Ollie Gordon and Christopher Benson serve as consultants on the limited series.

“Promised Land” is described as an “epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.” The series stars John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, Rolando Chusan and Bellamy Young. The series is written and executive produced by Matt Lopez, who executive produces with Adam Kolbrenner, Maggie Malina and Michael Cuesta, who will also direct the ABC Signature project.

Returning midseason shows include game show “The Chase,” plus comedies “The Goldbergs,” “The Wonder Years,” “The Conners” and “Home Economics,” which all return with new episodes on Jan. 5.

Here is ABC’s midseason schedule:

MONDAY, JAN. 3

8:00 p.m. – “The Bachelor”

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

9:00 p.m. – “Abbott Elementary”

9:30 p.m. – “black-ish”

10:00 p.m. – “Queens”

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

8:00 p.m. – “The Goldbergs”

8:30 p.m. – “The Wonder Years”

9:00 p.m. – “The Conners”

9:30 p.m. – “Home Economics”

10:00 p.m. – “The Chase”

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

8:00 p.m. – “Women of the Movement”

MONDAY, JAN. 24

10:01 p.m. – “Promised Land”

