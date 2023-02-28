‘Bachelor’ recap: Charity finally gets 1-on-1 date with Zach. Was it worth the wait?

Episode six began with the women and Zach arriving in Tallinn, Estonia.

They ran through the cobblestone streets, gazed at castles and were ready for the romance, especially since last week’s dates were canceled due to Zach’s COVID diagnosis.

And of course, the first one-on-one date was given to Charity, as the pair didn’t get to spend any alone time in London.

“Charity, let’s make up for lost time,” the date card said.

“He didn’t skip over me,” Charity told the cameras. “It feels good to know he wants this, just as much as I do.”

However, Kat stole Zach away and kissed him before his date with Charity, and the house exploded with drama as the women told Kat it was Charity’s moment.

Regardless, Charity and Zach went on their date and it began with the most romantic of rides: a horse-drawn carriage ride.

“Oh, I am so happy,” Charity said. “I have always wanted to go on a carriage.”

Zach is making up for lost time in Tallinn, Estonia with Charity.

“Not many better feelings than cozying up with Charity on a horse carriage,” Zach told the cameras. “That’s the perfect thing to do here. I am a pretty happy guy right now.”

The couple made their way through the quaint town, saw some beautiful sights and then came across an obstacle course race called a “wife-carrying competition.”

Naturally, Charity and Zach joined the competition.

“Let’s do it,” Charity said.

Zach and Charity try their hand at a competition in Estonia.

After the competition, the couple visited an Estonian spirit shop and took a shot together.

“That was electrifying,” Charity coughed. Holy, holy hell.”

Guess it was a little strong?

Next, the pair shared some sweet treats and sweet smooches on the streets of Tallinn.

Zach and Charity visit a sweet Estonian dessert shop.

“The way he makes me feel is really just incredible,” Charity said before their dinner.

During their private dinner, Charity opened up about her past relationship, which was emotionally abusive and full of infidelity.

“It just became like this vicious cycle of manipulation,” she told Zach. “It’s really shameful and regretful to ever have gone through that.”

Zach comforted her and shared some words of encouragement.

“Charity is this incredible woman,” Zach told the cameras. “I was caught off guard to know she was treated so poorly. Makes my heart break. Like, are you kidding me? Like, look at her.”

Zach and Charity share intimate conversation on their date.

The dinner ended with Zach giving Charity a rose, guaranteeing her spot for next week.

“This whole day has been everything that I’ve dreamed of because everything that I have wanted in a man has shown up and my feelings are very much there,” Charity said to the cameras. “I’m 100% falling for Zach.”

And with that, the pair made their way back to the horse-drawn carriage, embraced each other in a blanket and passionately kissed under the moonlight.

During the group date the following day, Jess was self-eliminated and Zach did not hand out a rose to anyone that night.

The second one-on-one date was with Ariel and she received a rose, making her safe for next week, along with Charity.

At the Rose Ceremony, Aly was eliminated by Zach.

Tune in next week to see more of Charity and Zach’s journey. It all continues Monday, March 6 at 8 p.m.