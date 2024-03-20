‘Bachelor’ Ratings: Joey’s Fantasy Suites Mark Franchise’s Most-Watched Episode Since 2022, Excluding ‘Golden Bachelor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Joey Graziadei’s fantasy suites with the women of “The Bachelor” Season 28 marked not only the most-watched episode of his season so far, but reached a larger audience than any episode of “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” or “Bachelor in Paradise” since the finale of Clayton Echard’s season in 2022 when accounting for three days of viewing. The only series in the franchise to outperform Joey’s since then has been the inaugural season of “The Golden Bachelor.”

The episode’s March 11 airing on ABC averaged a season high 3.8 million viewers according to Live + Same Day data from Nielsen. That number rose by 63.9% to 6.3 million viewers after three days of delayed viewing, inclusive of Hulu and other digital platforms, per a combination of Nielsen data and Disney’s own streaming calculations.

In rating among adults age 18-49, the episode started with a 0.7 and grew by 178% to a 1.9 in Multiplatform + 3 — the second highest this season. “The Bachelor” Season 28 has also been competitive with “The Golden Bachelor” by this metric: Only the premiere episode of septuagenarian Gerry Turner’s season beat Joey’s fantasy suites in 18-49 rating.

Previous episodes this spring have also been successful for ABC; the March 11 episode marked the eighth week in a row that Season 28 outperformed corresponding telecasts from Season 27, which starred Zach Shallcross.

“The Bachelor” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Executive producers include Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas.

