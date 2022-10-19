The Bachelor in Paradise Women Pine for Their Men amid New Arrivals During Split Beach Twist

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

The women have been banished from the beach and replaced by a new group of ladies, some of whom already knew in Tuesday's episode which of the men they wanted to meet.

Kate Gallivan hoped to hang with Andrew Spencer and Eliza Isichei came for Rodney Matthews. But the original group of women dreaded leaving, even if it meant getting to sit in the air conditioning as Lace Morris pointed out.

"F--- you, Jesse Palmer!" Lace, 32, and the other women shouted from the balcony.

bachelor in paradise - rodney &amp; eliza
bachelor in paradise - rodney & eliza

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty, Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

Eliza, 26, and Rodney, 30, chatted on the beach about their world travels, or in Rodney's case, a lack thereof. Rodney admitted he'd never been to Mexico before.

"All the girls are talking about me and you," Eliza told Rodney.

"Is tonight our night?" Rodney wondered.

It did end up being their night, as Rodney and Eliza shared their first kiss.

ANOTHER TWIST

Palmer, 43, informed the original women that he didn't plan for them to sit around moping all week while their guys mingled with the newcomers. Instead, he brought out five new men: The Bachelorette Australia's Adam Todd, Alex Bordyukov from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette, Rick Leach and Olumide Onajide from Michelle Young's season and Tyler Norris from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season.

"They're so hot!" Jill Chin gushed. Victoria Fuller called the newbies "hot, shiny new toys" and Genevieve Parisi declared that "if Rick or Alex asked me on a date, it wouldn't be a 'no.'"

The group got to know one another through a game of Never Have I Ever. Tyler, 25, chatted with both Shanae Ankney and Brittany Galvin, and even pinky promised to take the latter out on a date if given an on opportunity. But when he received a date card the next day, Tyler decided to ask out Shanae, 30, which did not sit well with Brittany, 25.

Shanae and Tyler embarked on a tantric yoga date during which they got all up on each other in different bendy positions. Afterward, they took a dip in the pool and Shanae felt Tyler's excitement through his bathing suit. So that night, she wanted to take him into the Boom Boom Room.

bachelor in paradise - tyler &amp; shanae
bachelor in paradise - tyler & shanae

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty, ABC/Craig Sjodin

Shanae found Tyler sitting on the couch and approached him. But soon Jill, 26, sat down and started talking about how much she missed Jacob Rapini and wondered what he'd been up to with the new ladies — a total mood killer for Shanae.

"Can you not read the room?" Shanae wondered in an on-camera interview.

None of the other women wanted to get to know the new men, though.

"The mood is definitely a bit flat," Adam, 26, told the cameras.

Rick, 33, said he "expected more" from the experience.

"We walked into a group of women who do not have any energy, to say the least," Rick added to the cameras. "They're unhappy and exhausted and want to be with other people."

NEW CONNECTIONS FORM

But not all of the other people back on the beach took the same approach.

Jacob, 27, made out with Katie, 33, one night in the pool and they picked things up the next day.

"You're not doing anything wrong, and I don't think I am either," Jacob assured Katie.

Though Katie told Jacob she worried about stepping on Jill's toes, to the cameras she said, "This is not Best Friends in Paradise, it's Bachelor in Paradise."

Logan Palmer grappled with whether he should explore potential other connections as well. "I don't want to disrespect Shanae by getting with a girl and making a new connection," Logan, 26, said in an on-camera interview. "However, I have no clue what she's up to."

Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini bachelor in paradise season 8
Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini bachelor in paradise season 8

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Logan ultimately decided to accept a date from Sarah Hamrick. "I just want to be present with you and I'm so happy I'm here," he told her on their beach date.

Jessenia Cruz tried to woo Andrew Spencer, but he hesitated at first.

"I'm like, a semi relationship kind of guy," Andrew, 27, said in an on-camera interview. "Even if I'm not in a full committed relationship, it's only person and one person only."

Jessenia, 29, persisted and set up dinner of a heart-shaped pizza for them.

"I always thought we just have this weird, similar likes," Andrew told her. "I just feel like we like literally kind of everything the same. We nerd out hard!"

They bonded over being different than people perceive. "People never see me and think, 'Oh, she likes videogames,'" Jessenia said.

bachelor in paradise - andrew &amp; jessenia
bachelor in paradise - andrew & jessenia

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty bachelor in paradise - andrew & jessenia

"Do you like videogames? Shut up!" Andrew responded.

Jessenia told Andrew she "really" liked him and he owned up to "feeling a little bit [of] something for sure."

They ended the dinner date with a kiss.

Rodney used his date card to ask out Eliza and they enjoyed a dinner of their own.

"Rodney makes me feel really, really good," Eliza said in an on-camera interview. "He makes me feel special."

When they sat down, Eliza proposed a toast to "open doors."

"I'm just so excited to like keep learning about you," Rodney told Eliza. "This is what I want, and this is where I want to be."

Meanwhile, Lace couldn't stand the thought of staying apart from Rodney and journeyed over to the beach to tell him how she felt. "I really, really want to pursue this and I want to take this seriously, want move forward," Lace told the cameras. "I currently do not know if he feels the same way."

When Lace arrived, the other men informed her that Rodney was on a date with Eliza. "Do you guys know anything?" Lace asked, trying find out where Rodney's feeling stood.

The men didn't give up any information, but when Rodney returned holding hands with Eliza, that told the whole story.

Rodney noticed Lace and questioned whether all of the women returned with her. "Where are all the other girls at?" he asked.

Unfortuantely, we won't see how that conversation plays out until next week.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

