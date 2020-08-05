Bachelor In Paradise Star Niranga's Advice To Bachelor's Areeba Emmanuel

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ contestant Niranga Amarasinghe has encouraged people of colour to audition for dating shows, and he offered his advice to Areeba Emmanuel, who will appear on ‘The Bachelor Australia’ when it premieres next week.

“The best advice I can give is keep your friends close and your enemies closer throughout this experience, Areeba,” Niranga said during an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday.

“Go enjoy your time, but if you need any help, reach out. I’ll support you where I can.”

Answering a question asked by this author during an Instagram Q&A, 'Bachelor in Paradise's' Niranga Amarasinghe (left) offered advice to 'The Bachelor Australia's' Areeba Emmanuel.

According to Daily Mail Australia, Areeba is of Pakistani descent and an “animal lover, professional wrestling fan and a devout Christian”.

In a recent promo featuring the 25-year-old from Sydney, Areeba described herself as “bossy”, telling bachelor Locky Gilbert, “I’m boss at work, I’m boss at home and I’m a boss with my relationship”.

During Niranga’s online Q&A, he also spoke about being “the only male POC” on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ this year.

“I had an amazing experience. Everyone’s so respectful,” he said, encouraging other culturally diverse people to apply for the show.

“But if you’re sitting on the fence and you’re a person of colour and not knowing whether you should do it or not, I highly recommend you do it because you’re going to have a lot of support behind you.”

