'Bachelor in Paradise' star Jade Roper opens up about her 'missed miscarriage'

Former "Bachelor in Paradise" contestant Jade Roper is sharing her experience of "navigating a miscarriage."

Roper discussed the circumstances around her pregnancy loss on Instagram.

"I’ve been struggling what to write here as I’ve been navigating a miscarriage," she wrote. "It felt like all my dreams were coming true to welcome another baby into our lives, to love and to complete our family. While our hearts are completely broken and we have been dealing with the deep and complex grief of the loss, we have been blessed to be touched by his soul for his short amount of time. I am forever changed."

Roper and her husband, Tanner Tolbert, met while the two were contestants on "Bachelor in Paradise" in 2015. The couple got engaged at the end of their season and married in 2016, just a few months after appearing on the ABC reality show. They have three children together: daughter Emerson, 5, and sons Brooks, 3, and Reed, 2.

The former TV personality wrote about her loss: "I’m currently experiencing what is a called a missed miscarriage, so while his heart has stopped and he has stopped growing (for some time now), my body hasn’t released the pregnancy yet. I am hoping to do this naturally and am trusting in timing and in my body under the care of my provider."

Waiting to see if a woman's body handles the missed miscarriage naturally is a typical first step in treatment, if there's no infection present, according to the Mayo Clinic. If the body doesn't expel the fetus naturally, medication or a minor surgical procedure may be used to ensure no placenta or tissue remains in the woman's uterus.

Roper ended her post with a message about the physical and emotional toll that the process — also known as a silent miscarriage — has taken on her.

"I’ve been carrying him with so much pride and cherish every moment still left with part of him, but it has also been equally as challenging and devastating. So while I hold my belly here, our sweet baby’s body is resting in my womb as his soul soars. We love you with every piece of our hearts, baby Beau. ❤️"

Other members of the "Bachelor" universe responded to Roper's news in the comments section.

Catherine Giudici, winner of the 17th season of "The Bachelor," wrote, "Oh Jade, this is so heartbreaking. I hope you feel this community wrapping its arms around you."

"Love to you all. I’m proud of you Jade. You are honoring your baby boy and your body with such integrity and compassion," said Sarah Herron, who has appeared in several seasons of "Bachelor in Paradise." "He is so so loved and will never be forgotten. ... his legacy will leave a mark on your family forever. "

And Trista Sutter, star of the first season of "The Bachelorette," commented, "Oh Jade. I am so incredibly sorry for this loss for you, Tanner, and the kids. You are such a symbol of grace and strength. Sending so much love."

