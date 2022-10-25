Bachelor in Paradise 's Rodney Matthews Breaks Up with Lace Morris to Pursue Eliza Isichei

Dana Rose Falcone
·6 min read

This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Lace Morris's return to the beach did not go as planned.

Lace, 32, couldn't stand being apart from Rodney Matthews during the split beach twist, so she headed back to tell Rodney, 30, as much in Monday's episode.

"I came here to tell you that it made me realize how much I really do like you," Lace told Rodney. "And I came to get on the same page because it's either you or no one because I'm not going to settle and I want to be here with you and pursue this."

Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

But Rodney had spent that time away from Lace getting to know newcomer Eliza Isichei, and now he needed to break that to Lace. "We had a really nice time," Rodney told Lace of the date with Eliza, adding that he "didn't think I'd have to make this decision tonight."

Ultimately, he wanted to see where things with Eliza, 25, could go. "I don't want to waste your time at all, and I don't want to hurt you," Rodney said to Lace.

RELATED: Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Feel Like 'Failures' After Bachelor in Paradise Guest Role Criticism

Lace cried to Rodney and told him she planned to leave. "To come back to this is very difficult because I was not expecting to have this conversation tonight," Rodney said in an on-camera interview. "Lace is a really amazing person who deserves love. She's been through a lot."

Lace's visit caused drama for the other guys, too, because she revealed to them that new men joined the ladies in their villa. That left Brandon Jones worrying about the status of his relationship with Serene Russell.

"Now I'm on edge," Brandon, 27, told Rodney.

Rodney encouraged a tearful Brandon to "stick this out."

GEOMETRY BEACH

Host Jesse Palmer checked in with Serene, 27, and the other women in the villa to see if they sparked a connection with any of the new guys. Victoria Fuller expressed interest in getting to know Alex Bordyukov, both Shanae Ankney and Brittany Galvin enjoyed chatting with Tyler Norris and everyone agreed they liked Adam Todd's Australian accent.

But since none of the ladies had connected with Rick Leach and Olumide Onajide, the 43-year-old former NFL pro booted them from Paradise.

Back on the sand, Kate Gallivan received a date card. Although she'd been hanging out — and making out — with Jacob Rapini, she discovered a new connection with Logan Palmer that she preferred to pursue.

Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty, Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

"I'm feeling like there might be a stronger connection with someone else, and that someone else is Logan," Kate, 33, confessed to Jacob, 27.

Jacob tried to play it cool, telling Kate, "You do your thing."

And she did. Kate proceeded to ask Logan, 26, on the date. Logan accepted, but before he went, he wanted to give Sarah Hamrick a heads-up since she'd taken him on a date after showing up.

Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty

"Our date was amazing," he told her. "I really … I really … l think that. I meant everything I said. Honestly, Kate pulled me aside for a conversation and we discovered that we had a connection that we hadn't explored and I didn't plan on it or expect it. It has made things complicated."

Sarah, 24, didn't really want to talk about it further. "I shouldn't have to convince someone," she cried after.

RELATED VIDEO: BiP's Joe Amabile Partners with Hotwire to Send Couples on a Trip in Love at Last Minute

With those conversations in the books, Kate and Logan embarked on their date. It started with Kate giving Logan a massage, and then she returned the favor.

"I haven't felt something like this in a long time," Logan told the cameras. "I feel like I've known Kate a while, but I haven't."

Following the massages, Kate and Logan sipped champagne. "Here's to me shooting my shot," Kate toasted.

Kate called her connection with Logan "unexpected for sure" and Logan explained that, even though he'd been on multiple dates in Paradise, he wanted a commitment. "I'm looking to be someone who goes on a date with somebody and dates that person," he said.

Kate liked what she heard. "I knew we would have fun, but this just solidifies so many things for me," she said.

Kate told the cameras she thought "this could actually work outside of here." Then she and Logan took a dip in the pool.

"It's so clear to me now that I want to give myself to Kate moving forward," he told the cameras. "It's such a deep connection for something that's so fresh."

MORE NEW BEGINNINGS

Victoria, 28, followed through on learning more about Alex, 33, by inviting him on a date when she received a date card.

Over dinner, Alex asked Victoria why she had been shut off at first. "Obviously when I got down to the beach, I did not expect to find somebody and then I did," she explained. "Immediately, I just shut off."

Victoria also told Alex, "You kind of remind me of some of my exes."

Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor in Paradise

Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty, Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

"I get it," he said. "I do look like everyone's ex-boyfriend douchebag."

Now, "I'm excited about you, I really am," Victoria told Alex. She shared with Alex how she hoped to find a committed relationship on Paradise.

"I'm not just looking to date around or whatever," Victoria said. "I really want to find my person."

Alex said he hoped to find a loving, lasting marriage like his parents have, with someone who values family. "The unconditional love they have for their kids, I would love to give that to my future kids," he said to Victoria. "That why I'm here. I'm not here chasing roses."

He felt confident about moving forward with Victoria. "I've explored enough people here to know when I see a great thing," Alex said to her.

RELATED: Salley Carson Shows Up on Bachelor in Paradise and 1 Couple Shockingly Decides to Leave Together

Victoria decided she wanted to see where things headed with Alex, too. "He wants the same things that I do and I love that he said, 'I just want to pursue you,'" she said in an on-camera interview. "I want to give Alex a chance because he deserves it."

However, her connection back at the beach, Johnny DePhillipo, planned to go all in with Victoria when she returned.

The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET
The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET

ABC

"Every day that's gone by, I've thought about Victoria, and I don't really see her trying to form another connection with someone," he said in an on-camera interview. "I think until I see Victoria again, I'm just going to stay in my own lane."

Shanae, 30, also thought she had someone to go back to on the beach with Logan. That comforted her after Brittany, 25, decided to go after Tyler (with whom Shanae had previously gone on a date).

"The connection that ultimately I'm looking for is, I want that wow factor," Tyler, 25, told the cameras. "And I feel that with Brittany."

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

