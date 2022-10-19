Bachelor in Paradise recap: Meet the new men turning heads in paradise

Emlyn Travis
·6 min read
Bachelor in Paradise recap: Meet the new men turning heads in paradise

Tuesday's Bachelor in Paradise starts right where Monday night's explosive episode ended: Jesse Palmer has just evicted all of the women in order to bring in five new women — Kate, Sarah, Eliza, Jessenia, and Florence — to see if BIP can bring the 'playas' out in Playa Escondida. (I'm sorry.)

Serene, Genevieve, Lace, and Jill are all sobbing as they pack their bags and hop into what has to be *extremely Jesse Palmer voice* the most morose group car ride to a luxury hotel in Bachelor history. Feet are up. Eyes are red. The sadness is almost palpable.

The women are dropped off at a gorgeous hotel, but not even air conditioning can lift their spirits as Jill, Genevieve, and Lace begin to suspect the worst about their respective partners. "They're going on dates! I'm not there! He's not gonna say no!" Genevieve yells. "They're going to be kissing and they're going to be talking about deep stuff. I'm gonna be in my head in a hotel! He's on this beach with all the other girls!"

Jill, Lace, and Serene look sad in a car
Jill, Lace, and Serene look sad in a car

ABC The women are not happy.

Jill, unfortunately, is right in her assessment. Jacob takes an interest in Kate straight away and they make out at the pool party later that night. In a confessional interview, Kate shares that anything goes when it comes to getting a rose. "I'm not leaving, mark my words," she says. "I will take a crab and literally ride it off into the ocean before I leave this beach without a rose." I don't fully understand, but I respect the creativity.

Lace's heart is similarly tied up in knots. As she spirals, Rodney hits it off with Eliza and the pair share a kiss. The moment is juxtaposed with clips of Lace sharing how she sees a future with Rodney, which is brutal.

Michael and Danielle return back from their date to an entirely different Paradise, which is, objectively, hilarious. "I have no idea who these people are," he confesses. Thankfully, Danielle isn't banished to the outside wasteland like the other ladies and is allowed to stay in Paradise.

The wasteland, however, quickly transforms into a wonderland when Jesse Palmer returns to introduce five new men who will be living with the women for the next week: Rick and Olu from Michelle's season, Alex from Rachel Lindsay's season, Tyler from Rachel and Gabby's season, and Adam from Bachelorette Australia.

Alex, Olu, Tyler, Adam, and Rick all stand in a line together
Alex, Olu, Tyler, Adam, and Rick all stand in a line together

ABC Meet the new men!

"We've got five shiny new toys. They could be fun. Who's your pick?" Victoria jokes. "This is gonna be a breeze. I don't need the boys anymore. Bye, boys! Have fun with your girlfriends."

While a few women — Serene, Genevieve, Victoria, Lace, and Jill — remain committed to their relationships, both Shanae and Brittany express interest in Tyler.

In fact, Shanae repeatedly tells him that her "options are open" even though it seemed like she and Logan were headed in a more solid direction after the rose ceremony. "It actually feels really awkward," she shares. "It feels like I'm cheating." That's because you kind of are, dude!

Sidenote: it's very important that everyone knows that Adam's job is listed as "Thor's Body Double." A cursory Google search tells me that he wasn't actually Chris Hemsworth's stand-in, but he was one of Zeus' attendees in Thor: Love and Thunder. You can actually spot him in the trailer.

Adam Todd in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Adam Todd in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Marvel Studios / Disney Adam Todd in 'Thor: Love and Thunder.'

After meeting Tyler, Brittany is "very confused" about her relationship with Andrew, which is Bachelor in Paradise for "I like Tyler now." It's confirmed when she not only accepts a potential date, but proceeds to make out with him too.

Brittany and Tyler kissing
Brittany and Tyler kissing

ABC Adios, Andrew!

This move is made worse because, back on the beach, Andrew is worried about hurting Brittany's feelings by exploring a relationship with Jessenia. In the same vein, Logan says that he's "confident" that nothing can ruin his relationship with Shanae. Which means…

You guessed it! Shanae gets a date card. She picks Tyler and they do tantric yoga together. ('Tantric' is truly the keyword of this season.) After laying on top of one another in some… unique poses — which cause Shanae to sweat from "every crack," apparently — she admits she feels more "connected" with Tyler than Logan.

Meanwhile, Jill is threatening physical violence if Jacob talks to another woman, going as far to say, "I'll blow his [bleep] clean off if I walk back in and he has like, some bitch's legs on him or something." Listen, there's a lot to unpack there, but it would be great if she could stop labeling other women "bitches" for liking the same guy as her on a reality dating show. It's 2022, Jill! Come on!

Kate, however, has a label for Jacob: "One of the Avengers." Yes, we're two-for-two on Marvel references tonight. Who is she referencing? Thor? Steve Rogers? Hopefully not Ant-Man. Later on, she also describes Jacob as "hotter than the devil's [bleep] with a tajin rim," which is… inventive, but dreadful.

While Shanae is away, Logan will play (the field). He accepts a date with Sarah and the pair enjoy a picnic, some beachside horseback riding, and then make out while frolicing in the ocean. In the end, it appears that nothing can truly ruin Logan and Shanae's relationship except Logan and Shanae.

Logan and Sarah horseback riding
Logan and Sarah horseback riding

ABC Logan and Sarah on their date.

Fully ready to win over Andrew's heart, Jessenia plans a mini-date featuring a bottle of red wine and heart-shaped pizza. (Somewhere, the Pizza King is screaming at his television.) The pair bond over their "nerdy" interests — Andrew can't believe it that Jessenia plays video games — and share a kiss after their meal.

After their date, Shanae is still thinking about Tyler. She's ready to move toward the Boom Boom Room when Jill hilariously kills the mood by talking about Jacob non-stop. At the end of the night, Shanae heads to her room alone, adding, "I got [bleep]ed for sure."

Shanae looks upset
Shanae looks upset

ABC Shanae is NOT amused.

In a surprising turn of events, a third date card for Rodney gets revealed near the end of the episode. He takes Eliza on a dinner date in which he affirms that he's "actually looking for love" and that his "goal is to leave here in a relationship." The pair, who are adorably nervous all evening, appear to be on the same wavelength.

But, in true Paradise fashion, if something seems too good to be true, then it definitely is. While Rodney and Eliza are sailing the seas of love, it's all hands on deck back at the hotel as Lace flees to paradise to make sure her and Rodney are "on the same page." She locates the other men, who notify her that Rodney is on a date, and the mood quickly becomes horribly awkward.

When they refuse to answer any of her questions, Lace gets emotional and snaps at them for "coming at me" with questions about their own partners. It's at that moment, of course, that Rodney and Eliza walk down the steps hand-in-hand.

Lace looks back toward the camera
Lace looks back toward the camera

ABC Lace sees Rodney.

The situation only seems to get worse as Lace whisks Rodney off to a distant cabana to talk before the episode ends on a dreadful cliffhanger until next week. How do you think Lace and Rodney's conversation will go? Are you a fan of the new couples? Let us know in the comments!

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Dougie Hamilton breaks tie in 3rd, Devils beat Ducks 4-2

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Defenseman Dougie Hamilton broke a tie 33 seconds into the third period, Mackenzie Blackwood made 18 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Jesper Bratt set up Hamilton with a cross-crease pass to Hamilton parked to the right of goaltender Anthony Stolarz. Blackwood denied Ducks scoring leader Troy Terry from in front on the power play midway through the third as New Jersey held on for its first victory of the season after two losses. Daw

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • "We're all competitive as hell': Ron Harper Jr.

    Raptors' Ron Harper Jr. shares what it's like to come from strong basketball pedigree, reveals who his funniest Toronto teammate is and reflects on his first meeting with Masai Ujiri.&nbsp;

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — It is already the best start for the Calgary Flames in a dozen years. Defenceman Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. “The first period was good, we came out with a lot of energy and did some good things,” said Stone, who recorded his first-e