Bachelor in Paradise 's Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer Spend Time in Okla.: 'I Found My Person'

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer

Noah Erb/instagram Noah Erb, Abigail Heringer

Despite what he said on Bachelor in Paradise, Noah Erb has finally found his person.

After Tuesday's season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, Erb and Abigail Heringer confirmed that they are back together following their onscreen breakup. In the days since, both have been sharing plenty of cute couple content for fans on social media.

On Wednesday, Erb shared a photo from the Tulsa State Fair in which he and Heringer posed in front of a massive Ferris wheel.

"To be FAIR..I found my person 🎪👫," he captioned the post, which also included a couple videos from their date.

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer

Abigail Heringer/instagram Abigail Heringer, Noah Erb

Erb's caption echoed his words to Heringer during their breakup ahead of Fantasy Suites during the Paradise Prom when he told her that they weren't each other's "person."

On Thursday, Heringer shared a photo of the duo sharing a kiss, as well as a clip from her first date with Erb on Bachelor in Paradise.

In the clip, she told Erb, "I friend-zone guys really easily," to which he simply responded, "Hmm."

"How it's going vs. how it started 😮‍💨," Heringer joked in the caption.

Several fellow Bachelor franchise alums commented on the post, including Jessenia Cruz, who wrote, "@noah_erb said, 'Challenge Accepted.' ✅."

"He understood the assignment," added Serena Crew.

On Tuesday following the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise, both Erb and Heringer shared sweet video compilations on Instagram, revealing that they got back together after leaving the beach and are now in love.

"I love you @noah_erb 🤍," Heringer wrote alongside her video, which was set to Miley Cyrus' "Adore You."

In the caption for his video, which was set to Ellie Goulding's "How Long Will I Love You," Erb wrote, "You never know what you got until it's gone, then you never let it go."

"I love you @abigail_heringer , here is to laughing through life until we are old 👴🏻👵🏼

(World, meet my new GF, turns out we do know how to talk to eachother and I think I'll keep her)," he added.