“Bachelor in Paradise”'s Michael Allio Admits 2023 Was 'an Emotional Roller Coaster' After Danielle Maltby Split

Allio confirmed his split from Maltby in September following weeks of speculation about his relationship status

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Michael Allio

Michael Allio is reflecting on the highs and lows of 2023.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 39, opened up about the “emotional roller coaster” he experienced over the past year, which included his split from Danielle Maltby.

“For me, New Year’s acts as a checkpoint in my life… an opportunity to place the past twelve months under a microscopic lens and reflect with a fresh set of eyes,” he wrote alongside photos of him and his 7-year-old son, James.

“For some reason unbeknownst to me, it always feels more honest and unbiased… perhaps it’s because I’ve allowed enough time for it to make sense? Perhaps the reason doesn’t matter at all… just knowing that it feels different is good enough for me.”

The reality star went on to share how that the last year has been “an emotional roller coaster.” He added that he has experienced “so many highs and lows that it’s become a year too difficult to define.”

“One thing is for certain, this year I struggled with finding balance,” he explained. “Whether it was managing a demanding work schedule, spending quality time with James, blocking off enough time for personal health or nurturing relationships… it felt as if the day always ran out of daylight.”

He continued: “I think I wasted too many hours worrying about things outside of my control. This year, I plan on changing that.”

Stewart Cook/ABC via Getty 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio

However, the year was not solely filled with trials and tribulations for Allio, who also shared some of his highlights from 2023.

“Yet, beyond all the struggle… and all the late nights… 2023 was filled with abundance,” he noted. “So many memories made, and lessons learned that I can’t help but be grateful. My life is beautiful and I’m so thankful for everyone that stood by my side… made me laugh… and reminded me of the things that really matter.”

Allio also shared his hopes for the new year, explaining, “For the first time in a LONG time, I can honestly say… I’m on the right path. Things feel good. Things feel right. I feel whole and ya know what? That feels pretty damn good.”

“There’s so much positive energy in the air and excitement on the horizon that I can’t help but be hopeful. 2024 is set up to be the best year yet!” he added. “Normally, I create a long list of New Year’s resolutions… but this year I only have one. It’s simple yet challenging. This year, my new year’s resolution is… da da duh….to be kinder to myself."

He concluded with his message with a note to himself, writing, “Dear Michael, I’m so proud of you. Keep your head up… you’re doing great. Life is complicated but one thing is not… I’m grateful that you exist. Love, Yourself.”

Allio’s post comes nearly four months after he confirmed his split from Maltby, 38. The duo left Bachelor in Paradise season 8 as a couple in 2022.

"I guess I'll just come out with it. We're not together anymore," he on Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast. "Yeah it's really, it's not what we planned. We both threw a lot into this relationship, and it's really awful when it doesn't work out."

Allio told Tartick that he and Maltby realized "love is there, but you're not necessarily compatible."

"You mourn the loss, not of just that person and that friend in your life, but also the future that you had envisioned," Allio continued. "And it's to no fault of hers."

ABC via Getty Danielle Maltby and Michael Allio on 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 8

As for Maltby, she wrote on her Instagram Story that she “was shocked to find out my breakup would be announced in this fashion” and stated that “this breakup was not a mutual decision arriving at some perception of incompatibilities” as Allio claimed.

Maltby also claimed on The WoMed podcast that she was shocked by the breakup that happened after a procedure to freeze her eggs.

“What’s hard in talking about this really isn’t the procedure itself, it’s what came after,” she said. “And I just need to get it out there so that people can stop asking questions and I can just move forward. But the day after Michael and I got home from freezing my eggs, he … he broke up with me and I was very, very blindsided by it. Obviously still very emotional and hurt and confused. I still don't really have any answers.”



