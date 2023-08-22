‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Katie Thurston & Hannah Brown Among Bachelorettes Hitting The Beach In Season 9 Teaser — Watch

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise is right around the corner.

From the looks of the teaser that ABC released Monday during The Bachelorette finale, there will be lots of the usual drama and tears…and also a wedding?

In addition to Brayden, it looks like Aaron B. will also be in Paradise (spoiler, if you aren’t keeping up with The Bachelorette finale in real time, but Charity doesn’t keep Aaron around after he flies to Fiji to try to get her back.

There will also be four former Bachelorettes on this season, including Rachel Recchia and Katie Thurston…who will run into her ex Blake Moynes on the shore. Oh, and fan favorite Hannah Brown is back as well!

ABC is also teasing a wedding in Paradise. Now, it’s hard to tell what the circumstances are there, though it’s entirely possible another Bachelor Nation couple chooses to tie the knot where they first met, much like Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon. Or, maybe there’s a Season 9 couple that just doesn’t want to wait any longer to make things official. Only time will tell.

Watch the entire teaser above to see who else will be on the beach this season and what they’ll be up to.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is set to premiere on ABC on September 28 at 9 p.m. ET/PT after the premiere of The Golden Bachelor.

