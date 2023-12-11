“Bachelor in Paradise” couple Kylee Russell and Aven Jones have split after 'multiple infidelities'

"I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me," Jones wrote on Instagram.

Guess what, Bachelor Nation? There’s trouble after paradise too.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Kylee Russell and Aven Jones have officially split up, days after season nine came to a close with the duo leaving the beach as a couple. Per E! News, they shared this update in separate social media posts, where Russell revealed “multiple infidelities” as the root of their breakup, and Jones apologized for causing her pain.

"Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark," Russell wrote on Dec. 9 in a now-expired Instagram Story. "In the last 24 hours I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities."

The Bachelor season 27 alum continued, "This is not just a show but my real life and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together."

The following day, Jones responded with a post of his own.

"After careful thought and consideration into writing this I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions," wrote the Bachelorette season 19 alum. "I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me."

Jones continued, "At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time."

The couple divulged no further details about what spawned their breakup.

The latest season of Bachelor in Paradise saw Russell and Jones paired off as a couple by the second episode. When the finale rolled around, they had trouble agreeing on where to take the connection forged throughout the show. Russell adamantly wanted a proposal and said as much in solo confessionals and direct conversations with Jones.

"If he has any type of love for me and he knows he sees a future with me, then why not do this for me?"​​ she wondered aloud, later telling Jones, "I'm literally telling you, 'It's you.' I'm literally telling that to you. You can't even have an open mind about that... You have to understand where I'm having doubt."

Jones maintained that he wasn't ready to get down on one knee, despite wanting to pursue their relationship.

“I don’t want this to be a dealbreaker for us,” he said during a confessional. “I’m not willing to lose her over an engagement in Paradise.”

He continuously asked her to “trust” that their relationship would survive without an engagement and they ultimately decided to leave the show as a couple. In a joint Instagram post, they announced the news on Friday, Dec. 8 with pictures of them together. The images have since been deleted.

