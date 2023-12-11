'Bachelor in Paradise' couple Kylee, Aven break up days after the show's season finale

One “Bachelor in Paradise” couple has officially split, days after the reality dating show wrapped its ninth season.

Kylee Russell from Season 27 of “The Bachelor” and Aven Jones from Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” were one of the few contestants that managed to leave beachfront villa in Mexico together, the finale episode confirmed Thursday.

One day after the show wrapped, Bachelor Insider reported that even if the couple did not leave the beach engaged, they were “still going strong.”

The “Where they are now” segment revealed that “Kylee’s patience paid off and she and Aven have blossomed as a couple. Nothing but fire emojis from here on out,” according to the post.

Over the weekend, Russell took to Instagram to share with Bachelor Nation fans that the happy couple was anything but, stating that the pair had separated due to “multiple infidelities.”

Here’s what we know.

When did the 'Bachelor in Paradise' couple break up?

The timeline of the split is still unclear, but Russell was the first to publicly comment on the breakup Saturday.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God, he didn’t allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hours, I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life dissolved due to multiple infidelities,” according to a screenshot of the post published by multiple outlets.

Russell concluded the statement by telling followers that she would spend the foreseeable future “in a time of healing” and “putting the pieces of her life back together.”

"This is not just a show but my real life,” asking fans to respect her privacy at this time.

Jones issued a statement of his own addressing the rumors by Sunday morning on Instagram.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing this, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family and my friends for my actions,” stating that he made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to him.

Jones will spending these moments working on himself, saying that he’s in a “extremely low place” at this time.

“I am doing my best to find healing, find myself and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family during this difficult time.”

The pair were interested in each other long before 'Bachelor in Paradise'

Before becoming the fan-favorite couple Bachelor Nation fans rooted for until the end, the registered nurse revealed that Jones had sent her a fire emoji on Instagram before “Bachelor in Paradise” began.

The emoji was the only form of communication the two had before filming began.

“Everyone assumes for whatever reason that we talked. The Internet really shipped us. I don’t know why or why this came out. I had a crush on him prior to going on Zach’s season, but never in a million years did I think that he would like me back. So unfortunately he never sent me a DM before walking to the beach,” Russell shared on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Jones was also the person she was most looking forward to seeing on the show.

“I have been intrigued by him since his season on ‘The Bachelorette’ as well as seeing him on social media. I am hopeful he will be on the sand and interested to see if we form a love connection,” she shared with Bachelor Insider in October.

When Jones was asked the same question, he said the person he hoped to see in paradise was Russell, stating that she was “his type.”

“She seems really down to Earth and carries herself so well,” Jones said at the time.

Russell was more than a little disappointed when she didn’t see Jones come down the stairs the first day.

“I was crying, screaming, throwing up that he wasn’t there on the first day. I tried to play it cool and say it’s fine and that maybe he’d be coming down later. Maybe they were just doing it to trick me, but I was freaking out inside.”

It only took one date for the pair to become inseparable, getting together in the first week.

