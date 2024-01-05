“Bachelor in Paradise” couple hijack “Golden Bachelor ”wedding with their own engagement

Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell co-opted the reality nuptials with their own TV-nurtured love.

Some couples think getting engaged at another couple's wedding is romantic.

It's not. But that didn't stop Bachelor in Paradise's Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell from making the Golden Bachelor wedding briefly about them.

Bowers, who met Mandrell on the ninth season of Bachelor in Paradise and later bonded over their shared love of Tenacious D (which, fair), proposed during Thursday’s live Golden Wedding broadcast.

"Christina, from the moment that I picked you up from the airport with your crazy ass rose and your fake disguise, I just knew that there was something special and there was something different," Bowers said, referring to an incident this writer has no idea about having never watched a single Bachelor episode, but here we are.

The Golden Wedding was a right proper Bachelor Nation affair, including contestants from across the franchise, from co-host, former Bachelorette star Charity Lawson, to the Nation's reigning King and Queen of Trista and Ryan Sutter. Presumably, none of them had any huge relationship news to break during the broadcast.

Though Bowers and Mandrell were on the same season of Bachelor in Paradise, they didn't start dating till after the show and after Bowers' romance with fellow nurse Kat Izzo fizzled out.



According to host Jesse Palmer, Bowers got the okay to pop the question from the couple of the hour, Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner and bride-to-be Theresa Nist.

"Brayden actually called Gerry and Theresa and made sure he got their blessing before he proposed," Palmer said. C'mon, Palmer, like he was going to say no?

Bowers was further inspired by Turner, telling Mandrell, "And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you. And like Gerry said, it's like, you know, we have such little time and...I just know that I want to spend the rest of my days with you."

Awww. Fine. It's cute, or whatever. The D strikes again.

