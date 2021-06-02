Bachelor in Paradise: Chris Harrison Out as Season 7 Host — Who's Filling In?

It will be an entirely Chris Harrison-less summer on ABC, as the longtime face of the Bachelor franchise will sit out hosting Bachelor in Paradise‘s upcoming seventh season.

According to our sister site Variety, Harrison will be replaced in Season 7 by a rotating roster of celebrity guests, reportedly including comedian David Spade. The new Bachelor in Paradise season (premiering Monday, Aug. 16) immediately follows Season 17 of The Bachelorette (premiering Monday, June 7), which will be hosted by franchise alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams instead of Harrison.

A rep for Warner Bros. TV declined to comment on Harrison’s Bachelor in Paradise fate. When the show’s return date was announced in April, an ABC spokesperson would only say, “We will share more details on Bachelor in Paradise at a later date.”

Harrison’s stint as Bachelor franchise host became endangered back in February, when photos of then-Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell at an Antebellum party surfaced on social media. Harrison initially defended Kirkconnell’s appearance at the party, despite its perpetuation of racist stereotypes, then walked back his comments and opted to sit out the rest of that Bachelor season starring Matt James.

But despite his upcoming absences from The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, Harrison hinted in a March Good Morning America interview that he hoped to return to the franchise long-term.

“I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake, and I own that,” he told Michael Strahan at the time. “I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress — not just for myself, but also for the franchise.”

After revealing that he was working with a race educator and strategist, along with faith leaders and scholars, Harrison hedged on whether he’s the right person to represent the Bachelor franchise in the future, adding, “I plan to be back, and I want to be back. This interview is not the finish line. There is much more work to be done, and I am excited to be a part of that change.”

