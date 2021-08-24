‘Bachelor in Paradise’ is Back: Here’s How to Stream Every Unhinged Episode

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

After a two-year hiatus, your favorite singles have returned to Mexico to find love (or at a least a summer fling to be broadcast in front of millions).

More from Variety

The “Bachelor” spin-off series, which sees some of the show’s most popular contestants return to the franchise to date each other in a less structured reality format, kicked off its sixth season on Aug. 16. It’s already been an action-packed season, with the most first-week kisses and one surprising self-elimination to occur in the first two episodes. The biggest change-up this year will be the absence of longtime host Chris Harrison, who will be replaced by a rotation of celebrity hosts such as Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess, Lil Jon and David Spade.

Another break from tradition is that ABC will continue to air two episodes a week for the entire season. New episodes will go out on both Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT. But if you don’t have cable, you still have many ways to access the network online. You can sign up for Fubo TV and Sling TV to watch ABC, or you can stream the entire series for free with a Hulu subscription.

Here are all the ways to stream “Bachelor in Paradise” online so you don’t miss any makeouts, fights or (dare I say) proposals.

As part of its more than 100 channels, Fubo TV includes ABC to access “Bachelor in Paradise” in addition to any other “Bachelor” shows you might want to binge in the future. You can sign up for a free-trial if you just want it for the short-term, but a long-term subscription is a good idea for any sports lovers who will appreciate having live access to NBC, CBS, Fox and ESPN.

Story continues







BUY NOW:



$64.98/Month





Buy It



Sling TV is your most affordable option, which includes the best of cable (including ABC) for $35 a month. Plus, they offer their Orange Plan (32 channels) and Blue Plan (43 channels) for $10 for your first month.







BUY NOW:



$35/Month





Buy It



If you already have Hulu, then you can access all episodes of “Bachelor in Paradise” for free as they come out. If you don’t have Hulu, though, you can sneak the system and get all of the next month’s episodes for for no charge by signing up for a free trial, which will of course also grant you access to the hundreds of other shows and movies available on the streamer.







BUY NOW:



$6.99/Month





Buy It



Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.