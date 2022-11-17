‘Bachelor in Paradise': Andrew Says ‘Very Few Days’ on the Beach Were ‘Truly Happy’

After Andrew left the beach following a tumultuous confrontation on Tuesday night’s episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,” he got real about his journey in paradise — which wasn’t always filled with romance.

“As a group, we had very few days when we were all truly happy,” Andrew told TheWrap. “It’s hot, you’re filming 21 hours, and you’re drunk all at the same time and you’re trying to deal with relationships that can be good or bad [and] even if it’s good, we’re still emotionally stressed.”

Andrew was at a turning point of his time on the beach after calling things off with Jessenia and agreeing to a date with Ency when Bachelor royalty Becca and Thomas announced the first ever Sadie Hawkins dance. “That was the day I just wanted to just to cut loose and enjoy,” Andrew recalled. “We just wanted to cut loose and that’s what we did; we just had a good time.”

The night took a turn, however, when Jessenia pulled Andrew for a chat that was subsequently interrupted by Ency — who gave Andrew an ultimatum to stop his conversation with Jessenia if he wants to continue things with Ency. “For it to … get cut short or taken away from me, I just had nothing left really,” he said. “It took the wind out of my sails.”

Following the confrontation, Andrew decided to pack his things and leave the beach, even though Ency begged him to stay.

“I was truly broken … I went through a lot of ups and downs and rollercoasters and I just needed to leave,” he said. “I didn’t want to hurt anybody, but that’s inevitable. Obviously, being on a dating show, it’s gonna happen. So I’ll take my punches … I’m not afraid of this.”

While Andrew has found a way to cope with the difficulties he faced on the beach, he admits being on the show might be the right fit for everyone. “It’s a task not a lot of people can do,” he said. “I will tell you right now, it’s not for the faint-hearted.”

Though the Bachelor Nation staple admits “Bachelor in Paradise” can get repetitive at times since the cast remains on the beach while cast members of “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” travel to varying destinations, he says the experience of having a revolving door of cast on the beach is “heightened.” “You have a chance to meet different people, which is the best part,” he said.

