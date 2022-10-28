Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony

Dory Jackson
·5 min read
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding 49-28102022
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding 49-28102022

Ally + Nicholas Photography Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife.

Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019 — postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic and welcomed their son, August, in November 2021.

Fellow Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay, Blake Horstmann, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman and Whitney Fransway were among the 100 loved ones that gathered to help celebrate the nuptials.

Fortunately for Loch and Wendt, the journey was worth the wait — even though they both agree it feels as if they've "been married for quite a bit."

"We had the countdown for so long," Wendt, 38, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It's going on two and a half years that we've been counting down the day."

RELATED: All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022

Going into the big day, the pair wanted "minimal stress."

"I feel like everybody that we talk to says it's over in a blink, so try to enjoy it. And I feel like that's easier said than done," Wendt continues. "But I think if we have the right wedding planner and you have everything figured out, it might be stressful now but the day of, we just want to have fun and not be rushing around stressing. We just want to enjoy each other, and enjoy our friends and family."

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780

Ally + Nicholas Photography Kevin Wendt, Astrid Loch and their son August

The couple worked with Kimberly Hensley of Kimberly Hensley Events to get the vision of their special day just right. It was imperative for them to create "something that was timeless," says Loch, 32.

"We wanted to look back at pictures that would still look beautiful in 20 years," she continues. "So we just kept it very updated and classy."

The space — which was right by the water but boasted a big yard — was decorated with an abundance of string lights and gorgeous flowers arranged by Victoria Blooms. They opted to have a "beautiful mix" of floral arrangements and candles lining long farm-style tables at the reception as well.

A female musician was hired to play acoustic music for the ceremony and during cocktail hour.

The ceremony was "unplugged." As Loch explains, the couple wanted their guests to "be really present in the moment."

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780

Ally + Nicholas Photography Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch

Though they opted to not have a wedding party, Loch and Wendt selected "special people" to help make their day smoother. Wendt's brother, Justin, and Astrid's sister, Ingrid, were tasked with giving the rings and taking the bouquet, respectively. "Everything else will just be myself and Astrid up there," he explains.

Their son was also at the altar, wearing matching, off-the-rack State & Liberty tuxedos as Loch walked down the aisle to "Conversations in the Dark" by John Legend. Loch dressed in a custom-made Gaila Lahav gown. Brides by Kelly Anne + Co did her hair and makeup. (Her sole bridesmaid wore Park & Fifth Co.)

Loch's mother walked her down the aisle as her stepfather officiated. The duo exchanged their vows they wrote themselves in front of a beautiful flower arch.

For the reception, a DJ — Inpulse — was utilized. Speeches were also given by Loch's sister and Wendt's brother as well as both of their parents. They did their first dance to "Tequila" by Dan + Shay.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780

Ally + Nicholas Photography Astrid Loch

"A lot of it had to do with us meeting in Paradise and drinking tequila together for a month," Wendt explains.

"The song came out that summer. We'll dance to that and then we'll have little shots of tequila passed out to everyone," Loch adds. "We'll all do a little shot at the end of that together and get the party started."

The food was catered by Pier 22. Their guests were treated to a prime rib carving station and an abundant spread of typical "Florida food," including shrimp cocktail. They offered late-night snacks, including sliders and mac and cheese bites, but there was also a candy station.

"Just a little bit of everything," Loch explains. "We just wanted really, really good food."

A vanilla cake with a raspberry and white chocolate ganache from Cakes by Ron was provided, but Loch shares that they opted to skip the cake-cutting tradition.

"We're not doing the garter. We're not doing the bouquet throwing," she says. "We just want to hang out with our friends."

Ally & Nicholas Photography photographed the event while Curtis Kennedy Films served as the videographer. Additional rentals for the big day were courtesy of So Staged.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780
Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch wedding credit Ally + Nicholas Photography https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203247943681780

Ally + Nicholas Photography Kevin Wendt and son August

Loch and Wendt are honeymooning in The Bahamas.

"It'll be the first time we leave August," Loch reveals. "So, my mom's going to watch him for five nights, about a week after the wedding. We're really excited for our first kid-free vacation since he was born."

After the honeymoon, the newlyweds are eager to kick married life into full swing after having "a really nice little practice year." Loch says they plan to move out of Toronto and into the Canadian suburbs, where they'll be able to "lay down our roots for hopefully the next five, 10 years at least."

Says Loch, "Getting married and having people from the show and everything there, it's nice to look back and reflect and think that such a small choice of us both choosing to do that show led to everything that it's led to."

