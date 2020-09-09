Bachelor Nation's Victoria Fuller Confirms Split from Chris Soules: 'We Went a Separate Direction'

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty Images Chris Soules, Victoria Fuller

Another Bachelor Nation romance has ended.

Victoria Fuller and Chris Soules have gone their separate ways, she confirmed on Wednesday.

While sitting down with Nick Viall for his Viall Files podcast, Fuller opened up about her recent split from Soules, who was the star of The Bachelor's season 19 in 2015.

"I am just living my best life," said Fuller, 26.

Asked by Viall what happened between her and Soules, she said, "we went a separate direction."

Despite their split, Fuller has immense respect for Soules, 38.

"But I respect him so much. I think he's an amazing man. I just think that like right now, I'm in such a different place than he is," she said, "And I'm not moving to Iowa anytime soon."

"So I just want to focus on me. It's been so much about other people this year that I just really wanna like hone in on what I want to accomplish and like what I want to get out of this year and looking forward to my career in the future."

She also revealed that she and the Iowa-based farmer are still in touch. "I still talk to him all the time. I think he's amazing and we are a lot alike, but I just want to focus on myself right now."

"I am not a farmer, but I know a lot about f------ corn now," she quipped.

She also seemed to leave the door open on the possibility of reconnecting in the future.

"He's not your person, at least at this stage in your life," said Viall.

"Well, we don't know that," said Fuller.

"We talk every day," she said. "So I'm going to leave that open."

Admitting that their relationship is "complicated," Fuller said, "I'm just living my life and he is an amazing man and he deserves somebody super awesome who's willing to like go to Iowa and live in Iowa and right now I'm just not there yet. Maybe I will be in a couple years."

As to how Fuller met the former Bachelor?

"Chris and I met through a mutual friend, Kelsey Weier, who was also on the show, final four shout-out. She set us up," she explained to Viall about Kelsey Weier, who competed with Fuller on Peter Weber's Bachelor season.

"She was talking about how there's only three people from Iowa that have ever been on The Bachelor and she was one of them and Chris was one of them. And I was like, 'Oh, Chris is cute. Why haven't you ever talked to him?' And she was like, 'Oh well,' you know, whatever, I don't really know what her response was. But she was like, 'I have his number. I can reach out to him.' So she basically just like set it up and he ended up texting me within like five minutes of her giving him my number," a gesture that Fuller said was "so endearing."

"I was like that's so sweet. So he immediately texted me and then we FaceTimed and we talked to each other on the phone and through text and then three weeks later I was in Iowa," she said.

Fuller and Soules were first linked in April when fans noticed that they appeared to be social distancing together during the coronavirus pandemic in Iowa. At the time, Fuller posted a photo on Instagram with the location tag of Arlington.

In June, the two were photographed together while visiting a bakery in Fuller's hometown of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

"Loved having the cutest Bachelor couple join us for lunch today! Thanks for coming @vlfuller @souleschris," the Leaping Lizard Cafe captioned their Instagram post.

In July, Fuller opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship, sharing "we're really happy."

"The last few months have been really special for us. We're enjoying each other!" she said.

At the time, Fuller — who was planning a move to Nashville or Los Angeles — said she and Soules were comfortable with long-distance, so far.

"We don't really have a system, but the amazing thing about him is that he never puts pressure on our relationship or wants to put a timeline on it," said Fuller. "We are learning and we're growing and we're figuring each other out."